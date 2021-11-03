Baker County residents have been generous recently in donating blood, but Jake Reines said there’s plenty of room for more.
Reines, a representative for the American Red Cross, said about 40 appointments are available for donors for a blood drive on Tuesday, Nov. 9 in Baker City.
“Tuesday has not filled up like I thought it would,” Reines said.
Next week’s blood drive is a two-day event — Monday, Nov. 8 and Tuesday at the Nazarene Church, 1250 Hughes Lane.
Monday’s drive will run from noon to 6 p.m., and Tuesday’s appointments are available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
To schedule an appointment online, go to redcrossblood.org. Donors can also call Myrna Evans, the Baker City blood drive coordinator, at 541-523-5368.
Reines said the Red Cross added a second day in part because two October blood drives in Baker City, one at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and one at Baker High School, had such good turnouts.
The drive at the church yielded 55 pints of blood, and the BHS event collected about 50 pints, Reines said.
“Overall we are seeing more donors at Baker City drives,” Reines said. “That’s why I felt comfortable adding a second day.”
The Red Cross’ goal is to collect 130 pints during the two-day drive in Baker City, Reines said.
Donors and others participating in blood drives are required to wear face masks, regardless of their vaccination status.
Reines said false claims distributed on social media, that people who are vaccinated against COVID-19 can’t donate, haven’t seemed to diminish interest among donors.
Although the Red Cross previously tested donors’ blood for COVID-19 antibodies, so their plasma could potentially be used to treat COVID-19 patients, those tests aren’t being done now, Reines said.
