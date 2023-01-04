Baker City Police car
Baker City Manager Jonathan Cannon says costs for city services, including the police department, are rising faster than the property tax revenue that helps pay for the police and fire departments, among others in the city's general fund.

 S. John Collins/Baker City Herald, File

Shannon Regan, the Baker City Police detective who had been on paid administrative leave since July 2021, was fired on Dec. 29, 2022, City Manager Jonathan Cannon said on Wednesday, Jan. 4.

Cannon said that because this is a personnel matter, he is “limited” on what he can say regarding the specific reason that he dismissed Regan, a 17-year officer with the police department and its lead detective when she was put on leave.

