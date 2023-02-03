328537034_2364110790429553_4456518946711663306_n.jpg

The Pine Eagle School District is donating proceeds from a weekend wrestling tournament to the families of Gideon Brown, 4, and Amber Hampton, 30, who died in separate vehicle accidents on Jan. 30, 2023. The Baker School District will also donate receipts from six basketball games at Baker High School on Saturday, Feb. 4.

 Pine Eagle School District

Support for Halfway continues to come in from around Baker County and elsewhere after two residents died in separate vehicle accidents on Monday, Jan. 30.

All proceeds from a high school wrestling tournament at Pine Eagle High School in Halfway this weekend will be donated to the Brown and Stiles families.

