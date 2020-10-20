Wingville has never been a town in the official sense, but so long as Howard Payton was living there the community in the heart of Baker Valley had its own mayor.
Payton’s title was ceremonial but his position was pretty prominent just the same.
“If you needed to know something, you went to Howard,” said Sean Lee, who has lived in Wingville for about 15 years and considers Payton, a longtime rancher, one of his mentors. “He was a huge historian for the area, and he could answer any question. Everyone called him the mayor.”
Payton, whose family’s roots in Baker County extend as far back as the county’s founding in 1862, died Sunday in a Boise hospital. He was 83.
Payton spent almost the whole of his life on the family ranch at the intersection of Wingville Lane and Old Wingville Road, about 7 miles northwest of Baker City. He and his wife, Sandra, were away for two years while Howard attended college.
His great-grandfather Brown settled in the valley in 1862, the same year the Oregon Legislature created Baker County.
A year later his great-grandfather Payton arrived to start a farm.
Casey Vanderwiele of Baker City was just a boy, maybe 5 years old, when he met Payton.
Later, as a teenager, Vanderwiele and his dad, Cass, both joined the Baker Rural Fire Protection District as volunteers.
Casey Vanderwiele, 50, describes Payton as one of the “founding fathers” of the volunteer district, which started in 1985.
“He was a mentor and leader for anyone involved” in the district,” Vanderwiele said. “He took it seriously.”
And although Payton eventually relinquished the chief’s job, Vanderwiele said his retirement was definitely of the “semi” variety.
“He told me, ‘don’t be losing my phone number,’ ” Vanderwiele said.
He had dinner with the Paytons just a few weeks ago.
“He had to be one of the finest, most honest, most fun-loving people to ever be in this area,” Vanderwiele said. “There was nothing he wouldn’t do for somebody. He’s part of what built this country. I don’t know of anybody that Howard disliked.”
Vanderwiele said Payton was a consummate gentleman.
“Never once did I hear the guy say a foul word,” Vanderwiele said. “He always had a smile on his face.”
Bill Pierce, who lives at Wingville and was friends with Payton for more than 60 years, said “Howard was very well-liked; everyone liked him.”
“He was just a good person,” said Pierce, who worked with Payton in custom haying for many years.
Larry Hack, who grew up in Keating and went to Baker High School with Payton, agrees.
“He was a nice guy,” said Hack, 83. “He tried to help everybody.”
Hack said he knew he could always rely on Payton in a pinch.
“If I needed something I’d call him, and if he needed something he’d call me,” Hack said. “We had a lot of fun together.”
Deep roots in Baker County
A wooden sign put up by the Wingville Grange in 1963 near the Payton ranch refers to Wingville as “The First Settlement.” The sign notes that “The first furrow turned in this fertile valley was plowed in the spring of 1863, bringing forth bountiful harvests.”
The Wingville Grange was established in 1874.
In a 2007 interview with the Baker City Herald, Payton said the original grange disbanded in 1888 but a new one, No. 650, started in 1924, meeting in the Odd Fellows Hall, built in 1885.
In 1936 the Grange, needing more space, remodeled the Odd Fellows Hall and combined it with an even older structure, the Methodist Church erected in 1865.
The Grange Hall closed in 2002 and Howard and Sandra Payton bought the building, which is just 100 feet or so from their home.
While renovating the Grange, Howard and his son, Vince, found a sheaf of handwritten records documenting the history of the Grange and other events at Wingville.
Although the Grange no longer served as the social hub for the community, Lee said Howard and Sandra Payton’s home seamlessly took over that role so important in rural areas.
“Their place was the place to gather,” said Lee, who knew Howard long before moving from the Hunt Mountain area to Wingville.
Lee said Payton encouraged him to join the Baker Rural Fire Protection District.
Today Lee himself is the chief.
He said Payton was an inspiration in many ways other than his experience as a volunteer firefighter.
“He was a role model for what society should be, in my opinion,” Lee said. “He was salt of the earth. That’s truly who he was.”
Lee said Payton wasn’t averse to an occasional difference of opinion or a spirited debate.
But a disagreement on a specific issue never lingered.
“The very next day you would sit down and have a cup of coffee and he was the same old Howard,” Lee said.
In addition to ranching and volunteering as a firefighter, Payton had an affinity for classic cars.
And for one car in particular.
That’s the 1932 Ford coupe that Payton’s mother, Florence, bought in California after she graduated from college, and that she drove to Baker County after she married Howard’s father, John A. Payton, in 1935.
Howard fixed up the Ford, which had been parked for many years, in 1951. He graduated from Baker High School in 1955.
