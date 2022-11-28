Renea Spriet EOY plaque.jpeg

Renea Spriet of Baker City was selected by her peers as Bureau of Land Management Vale District’s 2022 Employee of the Year.

 Contributed Photo

Spriet has worked as a contact representative at the Baker Field Office in Baker City since 2007, but she’s best known as Vale’s travel lead and one of the top three travel program experts in Oregon.

