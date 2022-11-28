Renea Spriet of Baker City was selected by her peers as the Bureau of Land Management Vale District’s 2022 Employee of the Year.
Spriet has worked as a contact representative at the Baker Field Office in Baker City since 2007, but she’s best known as Vale’s travel lead and one of the top three travel program experts in Oregon.
“She is the heart of our admin unit and the Baker Field Office,” said her supervisor, District Administrative Officer Cassandra Andrews-Fleckenstein. “I have noticed she is constantly taking care of people, whether that is organizing parties, doing the dishes, making care packages, or just listening to people when they need to talk. It’s important we recognize employees that bring a little positive spark to the workplace like Renea. Although the work she does is important, it’s that spark that makes Renea special.”
In nominating Spriet for the award, her co-workers wrote:
• “Her knowledge in every area of her job is unparalleled and she goes above and beyond with her openness to help anyone who asks.”
• “Renea shows grace, patience, support, understanding, and kindness to everyone she interacts with. Though her workload is sometimes overwhelming, she is a team player and always accommodates her schedule to help others.”
• “Renea is an excellent face for the BLM with her outstanding service to the public, giving thorough explanations and answers to all inquiries. Overall, Renea has done an outstanding job wile working for Vale District and it is high time she is recognized for her steadfast, honest, and exemplary work.”
“Helping people is rewarding,” Spriet said after receiving the award. “I’ve enjoyed working with many different individuals on the Vale District. I’ve gained a lot of knowledge and experience through each of them.”
“Renea has served the BFO with excellent support services for a long time and is well deserving of the Employee of the Year Award,” Baker Field Manager Joe Aragon said.
Spriet, who grew up in Baker City, began her career in federal service in 1991 with the Forest Service.
When not on the job, she can be found gardening, traveling, camping or fishing with her husband, Jason, and their daughter.
Other Vale District employees nominated for the award are Michelle McDaniel, Annie Franks, Everett Kyniston, Rhonda Muth and Kristen Munday.
