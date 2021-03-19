The owners of five historic buildings in Baker City have received federal grants totaling $10,000 to replace roofs, repair windows and do other improvements.
The money is from the Historic Preservation Fund, which is administered by the Oregon State Historic Preservation Office.
The list of grants:
• 1928 Court Ave., $2,650 for window and trim repairs
The building is owned by Nemec Enterprises LLC.
• 120 Bridge St., $2,350 to replace the roof.
Loran Joseph said his mother, Linda Joseph, bought the historic home and plans to replace the roof in May to prevent further damage inside before beginning the interior remodel.
“That is the only thing this year,” Loran Joseph said.
The two-story home once housed a brothel, he said.
• 1933 Court Ave., $2,000 for window installation and interior work.
Owner Andrew Bryan said most of the work allowed under the federal grant has been done.
He said that project has led to other renovations on the building, known as the Pantatorium.
“We had to take out two levels of drop ceilings in order to get to the inside of the facade in order to do the work,” he said. “So it became a little more extensive project.”
• 1829 Main St., $2,000 to repair windows and skylights.
The building, also known as the White House, is owned by 5th Street Rental LLC.
• 1705 Main St., $1,000 to repair concrete sills and decorative features.
This is the Baker Tower, the 10-story former Hotel Baker at the corner of Main Street and Auburn Avenue that is the tallest building east of the Cascades in Oregon.
Owner Patrick Rhea said the money will pay for repairs that aren’t all visible from the ground, including repairing one of the decorative concrete eagle heads.
He said the work will start this spring or summer.
