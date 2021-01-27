Starting about a year from now, people who visit Baker County to learn about the Oregon Trail will have to go somewhere other than the Interpretive Center that has stood atop Flagstaff Hill for almost three decades.
But only temporarily.
The Bureau of Land Management (BLM), which owns and operates the Center, is planning a major renovation of the building to make it more energy efficient.
The Center, which has lured more than 2.3 million visitors since it opened on May 23, 1992, about five miles east of Baker City, will be closed during the approximately 2 1/2-year project, which will cost at least $3 million, said Larisa Bogardus, acting director for the Center.
During the closure, the BLM will have a temporary “Oregon Trail Experience” in Baker City, Bogardus said.
BLM officials are working on plans for the temporary facility, including its location, she said.
“It will absolutely be in Baker City,” said Bogardus, who is the public affairs officer for the BLM’s Vale District, which manages the Interpretive Center. “We’re very cognizant of the economic role of the Interpretive Center in Baker County.”
Bogardus said the current plan is to put the renovation project out for bid in July or August of this year.
Construction will start on March 1, 2022. The Center will likely be closed for at least a couple months before that to allow workers to move artifacts, Bogardus said, and for a couple additional months after the renovations are finished to allow staff to prepare the Center for reopening.
The impetus for the project, by far the largest since the Center opened, was a nationwide survey of the energy efficiency of BLM buildings done a few years ago, Bogardus said.
That survey, which included an inspection of the Interpretive Center in May 2018, earned the Center the “dubious distinction” of being the agency’s least efficient building, she said.
