A new state report shows the extent of metals, pesticides and other pollutants found in water, sediment and fish tissue samples taken from 17 rivers and streams across Northeastern Oregon, including the Powder and Burnt rivers in Baker County.

The report from the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) compiles results from samples collected in 2011, 2012 and 2016.

