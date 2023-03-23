A Baker County Sheriff’s deputy, responding to a report of a pickup truck driving on the shoulder of Interstate 84 for several miles on Monday afternoon, March 20, arrested a Washington man who had a blood alcohol level more than three times the legal limit of .08.

Deputy Chad Mills arrested Jarell Blayne Jones, 43, of Walla Walla, around 2:30 p.m.

