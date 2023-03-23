A Baker County Sheriff’s deputy, responding to a report of a pickup truck driving on the shoulder of Interstate 84 for several miles on Monday afternoon, March 20, arrested a Washington man who had a blood alcohol level more than three times the legal limit of .08.
Deputy Chad Mills arrested Jarell Blayne Jones, 43, of Walla Walla, around 2:30 p.m.
The incident started when a caller told a Baker County dispatcher that a Chevrolet pickup truck had been driving on the freeway shoulder.
Mills responded to the call and as he turned onto Highway 86 near Hughes Lane, he saw a Chevrolet pickup truck stopped in the road, blocking traffic.
Mills talked to the driver, Jones, who showed signs of impairment, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office.
Mills arrested Jones and took him to the Baker County Jail, where Jones’ blood alcohol level measured more than three times the legal limit. Jones was charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Oregon State Police assisted in the incident.
Ashley McClay, public information officer for the sheriff's office, declined to give Jones' specific BAC, citing the ongoing criminal case.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.