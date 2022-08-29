After a brief reprieve, the heat has returned to Baker County.
The coolest weekend in almost 2 months surrendered to the latest in a nearly summer-long series of heat waves, one that’s forecast to persist into, and perhaps beyond, the Labor Day weekend.
And like previous torrid spells, this one has the potential to break daily temperature records.
The modest cooldown over the weekend, however, might block the current month’s bid to become the hottest August on record at the Baker City Airport.
August is almost certain, though, to finish in the top four based on temperature records that date to 1943.
The high temperature at the airport on Saturday, Aug. 27 was 77 degrees. That was the coolest day since the Fourth of July, when the high was 74. It was also just the fourth day since June 25 when the temperature didn’t reach at least 80 at the airport. Saturday was also the first sub-80-degree day during August — and it’s all but sure to be the only one.
In the 66 days since June 25, the temperature has been 90 or hotter on more than half — 35 days.
That includes 19 days from Aug. 1-29.
Until the comparatively balmy weekend — highs of 77 and 80 on Aug. 27 and 28 — August was on pace to be the hottest ever, surpassing August 2017, when the average high was 91.7 degrees.
Through Aug. 28, the average was 90.6 degrees, which would rank as the fifth-hottest.
However, based on the National Weather Service’s forecast for the final 3 days of the month, this August will end up with an average high of 91.1. That would rank third, behind 2018 and 2022 (91.2-degree average).
As for daily records, Wednesday, Aug. 31 is the day most likely to have a new record. The National Weather Service is forecasting a high of 100 degrees, which would break the current record of 96, set in 2019.
