Members of the Baker County Search and Rescue team were able to drive side-by-sides part of the way before hiking into the Wallowa Mountains on Sunday evening, Oct. 24, seeking to rescue a horse-packer who was stranded in a blizzard.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office/Contributed Photo
Crews from Baker and Union counties rescued a Baker County man in the snowbound Wallowa Mountains north of Halfway Monday, Oct. 25, the day after he was stranded by a blizzard while packing in supplies with horses for an elk-hunting trip.
Robert Derald Borders, 67, who lives near Baker City, did not need medical treatment, Baker County Sheriff Travis Ash said in a cellphone interview Monday afternoon.
Borders, who had four horses, was able to use his satellite device, which works even when cell service is limited or nonexistent, as is the case in that remote part of the county, to send a text message to a friend late Sunday morning, McClay said.
The friend then called the Baker County Dispatch Center around noon Sunday.
The text message also included Borders’ precise location, which aided rescuers, McClay said.
Around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, McClay said rescuers had reached Borders, who had sent text messages to rescuers with his satellite device while they were en route.
Although Borders’ use of the device was a significant help to rescuers, the weather, especially on Sunday, was a major hindrance.
A group of Baker County Search and Rescue team members, summoned Sunday afternoon by Ash, started traveling to the location, which is in the Eagle Cap Wilderness several miles north of Cornucopia, in the Soldier Lake and Sugarloaf Mountain area.
McClay said rain was falling, snow was on the ground and powerful winds were toppling trees as rescuers traveled higher into the mountains.
They eventually had to retreat late in the evening on Sunday, McClay said.
On Monday morning, Baker County crews were joined by search and rescue members from Union County to resume the effort, McClay said. The Union County team members arrived at the Baker County Sheriff’s Office around 5 a.m., traveling from there to the mountains.
The sheriff’s office had few other details Monday afternoon.
McClay said Borders apparently had left from the Cornucopia trailhead on Saturday, Oct. 23.
The weather deteriorated on Sunday, and according to the text message the man sent to his friend, he was unable to get back to the trailhead and needed help.
The first rifle elk season starts Wednesday, Oct. 27.
