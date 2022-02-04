Curtis Martin of North Powder is asking for an apology from Baker County Commissioner Bruce Nichols after Nichols requested that a sheriff’s deputy at the Courthouse be present during a contentious discussion between Martin and the two other commissioners at their Wednesday, Feb. 2, meeting.
Martin chastised commissioners for failing to reject Gov. Kate Brown’s executive orders requiring some employees to be vaccinated and mandating face masks in indoor public spaces, including the Courthouse.
Martin spoke during the public comment period of the Feb. 2 meeting, leading to a sometimes heated discussion with Commission Chairman Bill Harvey and Commissioner Mark Bennett.
In a Feb. 3 letter to commissioners calling for Nichols to apologize, Martin wrote that: “During my public testimony, Commissioners Bennett, Harvey and I engaged in dialogue. All of us with a direct, strong held positions of disagreement, but respectful of each other’s right of free speech and expressing, passionately those opinions, with possibly raised voices to emphasize our points. Unbeknownst to me at the time, Nichols got up to ask for Court Security personnel to come to the Commission Chamber, evidently wanting to shut down the robust discussion we were having.”
Nichols said in a phone interview on Friday, Feb. 4, that shutting down the discussion was not his intention.
Nor, Nichols said, was his request for a security officer directed at Martin.
“I’m sorry he felt that way because it was not directed at him,” Nichols said. “It was directed at the flaring tempers in the room and I thought, if we could get a deputy down here to just come in, just have a presence there. That’s all I wanted is to calm things down a little bit because I was afraid of things escalating and it wasn’t directed at Curtis at all.”
Nichols said he requested the deputy’s presence because he wasn’t sure whether other speakers would continue the discussion and whether the situation might become more tense.
Martin had previously written to Harvey to object to wording that the county added last month to its public announcements about commission meetings.
The notices included this paragraph:
“Baker County must comply with all federal, state and local laws, or face penalties and fines. Oregon Administrative Rule (OAR 333-019-1025, Masking requirements for indoor spaces) states that individuals five years of age and older, regardless of vaccination status, are required to wear a mask, face covering or face shield when in an indoor space. All individuals in attendance at meetings under the control of Baker County are expected to comply with this rule, unless actively eating, drinking, speaking or presenting in the meeting.”
Harvey replied in an email to Martin, which Martin quoted during the Feb. 2 meeting:
“This is one of the continuing requirements from OHA. The county has no authority to enforce a private citizen to comply,” Harvey wrote. “It is not up to the county to fine or attempt to punish anyone and I will not change this position.”
Martin said during the Feb. 2 meeting that although he understands Harvey’s point that the county isn’t enforcing the mask requirement, he objects to what he called “acquiescence to continue compliance with these illegitimate agency mandates.”
“It’s time to quit hunkering down and face this tyranny head on and tell these agencies Baker County will not tolerate nor adhere to their directives,” Martin said. “A majority of citizen constituents want less oppression and leadership that expresses true to local representative government. I can assure you, that is not what we are getting now.”
Martin made similar points during commissioners’ public hearing on Jan. 12 regarding Baker County United’s request that commissioners approve a resolution stating, among other things, that “all actions by the federal government and its agents will conform strictly and implicitly with the principles expressed within the United States Constitution, Declaration of Independence, and the Bill of Rights.”
During the Feb. 2 discussion with Martin, Harvey said that he agrees with Martin’s objection to Brown’s executive orders.
“For me personally, I don’t want mask requirements, I don’t want mandates on shots,” Harvey said. “But I do have to follow the rules as far as my employees but not the public.”
Martin reiterated his complaint about the paragraph, which mentions the mask mandate, that was added to the public meeting announcements.
“As I read that, it states to folks coming to this meeting that they’re supposed to have a mask on,” Martin said. “That comes from you guys, that comes from the county commissioners.”
Bennett countered by noting that Oregon Revised Statute 401 allows the governor to put into place emergency declarations that have the force of state law.
“401 says Governor Brown — and I’m not saying I support it, please don’t get that confused — I’m just saying she had the authority and continues to have the authority,” Bennett said. “The legislature failed to overturn her authority. For whatever reason they did.”
Bennett said the county’s legal counsel has reviewed the orders.
“I’m not making this up and it went all the way to the US Supreme Court that said the governors have the authority to do that,” Bennett said.
Martin said the commissioners need to have the “gumption and intestinal fortitude” to take the matter to court.
“I think you guys are totally lacking the pushback that we need for this county,” he said.
Martin told commissioners that he was initially irritated by the commissioners’ actions, then disgusted, but now he’s angry.
He believes there is a majority of county residents who feel the same.
“We’ve had enough,” Martin said.
Kody Justus of Baker County, who also spoke during the Jan. 12 public hearing, during the Feb. 2 meeting urged commissioners to vote on the resolution that Baker County United proposed.
“I think in a matter of fairness and integrity, we need to honor the effort that was put forth in preparing the resolution and the research and time that was put into researching the matter before it was put forth,” Justus said. “So, I’m just encouraging you guys to actually make a motion and vote whichever way your conscience.”
Harvey said the county first needs to have its legal counsel review the resolution, then put it on the agenda for a future meeting so the public knows there could be a motion for approval.
