A Baker City resident has asked the City Council to publicly discuss whether Mayor Kerry McQuisten should recuse herself from voting on motions to fill the one vacancy on the City Council because one of the candidates contributed financially to McQuisten’s gubernatorial campaign.
Susan Bland addressed councilors during their meeting Tuesday, Nov. 9, noting that twice the Council, with six members since Lynette Perry resigned in August due to health reasons, has deadlocked on 3-3 votes.
There are two candidates for the position — Thomas Hughes, and former councilor Randy Daugherty.
Although Bland didn’t mention Hughes by name, he, unlike Daugherty, has contributed to McQuisten’s campaign, according to Oregon campaign finance reports.
“There was one piece of information that was not discussed openly,” Bland said. “One of these candidates has donated to the mayor’s campaign for governor, the candidate she voted for twice, resulting in deadlock twice.”
McQuisten voted for Hughes during the Council’s Sept. 14 meeting. The vote deadlocked when Hughes and Randy Daugherty each received three votes.
During the Council’s Sept. 28 meeting, Councilor Shane Alderson’s motion to appoint Daugherty also failed by a 3-3 vote.
McQuisten voted against the motion to appoint Daugherty.
Bland told councilors she was not suggesting that anyone had “done anything illegal.” But she contends that having a council candidate who has donated to the mayor’s campaign looks like “pay to play.”
Bland’s husband, Jason Bland, a member of the city’s budget committee, last month accused McQuisten of defaming him.
Jason Bland, who has multiple sclerosis and sometimes slurs his words, cited McQuisten telling City Manager Jon Cannon that she had voice mails from Bland, and that she suspected he might have been intoxicated when he left them due to the slurred speech.
McQuisten has denied defaming Jason Bland.
In a written response to the Herald, McQuisten pointed out that Hughes’ contributions to her campaign earlier this year, which include in-kind donations and donations of items for sale, as well as two cash donations totaling $600, do not qualify as “gifts” under Oregon’s government ethics law, Chapter 244 in the Oregon Revised Statutes.
According to that law, a public official who receives campaign contributions does not have a conflict of interest related to the person who made the contributions.
“I’m aware of the law, which is why I’m always careful that nothing illegal or unethical is ever done by me or my campaign,” McQuisten wrote to the Herald. “There have been no quid pro quo, no back door deal, no behind-the-scenes discussions.
“These are just more boring, unfounded accusations by the usual suspects in an attempt to get media attention,” McQuisten wrote. “I expect to hear lies from haters; sadly, it’s part of the territory when you run for office. It’s pure evil that they are willing to smear the good name of an applicant for council, and bring harm to his family, when all he did was show a willingness to serve. Campaign donations are specifically exempt from gift laws.”
Beverly Calder, a former city councilor, also attended Tuesday’s meeting and addressed the issue related to Hughes’ campaign contributions.
“Whether it’s cash or in-kind, I don’t think that matters,” Calder said. “I think that the fact that someone is actively supporting your campaign and is getting votes from you in this position needs to be questioned by this council. Most importantly, this council needs to fill that position. This council needs to recognize that the community needs that seat filled. It’s been too long.”
Calder said she has written to each of the council members asking them to support Daugherty, saying he would bring an “incredible amount of expertise.”
She asked them to appoint Daugherty and to consider asking McQuisten to recuse herself from future votes on filling the vacancy.
According to campaign finance reports that the Kerry McQuisten for Governor committee has filed with the Oregon Secretary of State’s Office, Hughes has made these contributions to the committee:
• Sept. 25, in-kind contribution of $200, described as a coffee basket
• Sept. 25, item sold at fair market value, described as chest freezer, amount of $500
• Sept. 25 — in-kind contribution of food for banquet, amount of $1,000
• Sept. 16 — items sold at fair market value, described as banquet tickets, amount of $100
• Aug. 31 — cash contribution of $100
• June 29 — cash contribution of $500
Councilor Joanna Dixon, who also serves as treasurer for McQuisten’s campaign committee, said Hughes made contributions after he applied to fill the vacancy. The finance reports, however, show that Hughes made both cash contributions prior to his application letter, which is dated Sept. 1.
Dixon, who like McQuisten voted for Hughes at the Sept. 14 meeting and against the motion to appoint Daugherty on Sept. 28, said she would rather have a person who is going to tell her to her face what he thinks than somebody who talks to others about current councilors.
That was a reference to an earlier allegation that Daugherty had made comments critical of the councilors to others, a charge Daugherty denied.
“So that’s why I support Mr. Hughes,” Dixon said.
Councilor Jason Spriet, who along with Alderson and Heather Spriet voted for Daugherty at the Sept. 14 and Sept. 28 meetings, said that regardless of when Hughes donated to McQuisten’s campaign, it looks improper to have the mayor voting for someone who has contributed “fairly significantly” to her campaign.
Spriet said he wasn’t alleging any illegal activity.
Sells asked her fellow councilors about ways to overcome the voting deadlock that has stymied efforts to replace Perry.
“It makes me nervous that we’re going to continue to have an open seat and I will agree that we need the seat filled,” Sells said.
McQuisten said claims that she has a personal problem with Daugherty “has never been true.”
“This whole thing is insane at this point,” McQuisten said. “I’ve told Randy very directly that I thought he’s a strong asset on the budget committee. But he has been very critical of Jon in particular. I’ve been getting emails from him since February, March, very critical of everything that he’s trying to clean up.”
McQuisten cited the city’s struggles several years ago to collect ambulance bills, after a previous City Council voted to hire a collection company that failed to meet its goals for increasing revenue.
“That prevents me from wanting to move forward to recycle anyone from that past group,” she said. “I think we need to move on with a clean slate and go forward.”
Councilor Johnny Waggoner Sr., who voted for Hughes on Sept. 14 and against appointing Daugherty on Sept. 28, said he wants somebody to fill the vacancy who is not “really a business owner.”
“I wanted a regular person. I don’t care if they’re retired, I don’t care if they work at the truck stop per se,” Waggoner said. “I just wanted a regular person that has been living the same thing ... the reason why we all ran, you know, because we want to make change and I didn’t want somebody that already kind of like had their chance.”
Vacancy will continue to be advertised
Councilors instructed Cannon to continue advertising the vacancy and to accept applications.
McQuisten said that based on the previous 3-3 votes, she thinks inviting new applications is a good idea.
“I don’t want to continue dragging those two applicants through this and the community,” McQuisten said.
Councilors apparently had overcome their impasse on Oct. 26, when they voted 5-1 to appoint Koby Myer to fill the vacancy.
But Myer declined the offer.
