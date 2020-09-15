Iva Mace knows enough about Social Security that she was immediately suspicious when she answered the call to her home phone recently.
The caller claimed to be with Social Security.
He told Mace, who lives near Baker City, that her Social Security number had been “suspended due to suspicious activity” and said that she could dial “1” if she wanted more information.
Mace, who receives Social Security payments and knows the agency does most of its business by mail, didn’t do that.
But she did call back the number that showed up on her caller ID. It was a Baker City number, starting with “523.” But the number is not in service.
Mace said the person who called seemed to be speaking live, rather than on a recorded message, although she wasn’t certain of that.
More information about common Social Security scams is available online at https://www.ssa.gov/scam/
