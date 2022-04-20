A total of 19 Baker County residents took their turn at a lectern and told county commissioners why the Pine Creek canyon west of Baker City is such a wonderful place to visit and why they believe the county should strive to ensure the public has access to the road and therefore to large swathes of public land it leads to.
The speakers, whose personal experiences in the Pine Creek area date back more than half a century in some cases, were among those who attended a public hearing called by commissioners on Tuesday morning, April 19, at the Baker County Events Center.
Commissioners were soliciting public comments regarding the county’s effort to declare as a public right-of-way the road that follows Pine Creek to its source at Pine Creek Reservoir, high in the Elkhorn Mountains.
Although the road passes through private property for about two and a half miles, the reservoir itself is part of the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest, as is much of the surrounding alpine area that’s popular among hunters, anglers and hikers.
A herd of mountain goats lives near the reservoir, and an unofficial trail crosses a ridge and leads to Rock Creek Lake, the largest (35 acres) and deepest (about 100 feet) in the Elkhorns.
The county’s campaign to formalize public access on the road was prompted by a civil lawsuit that a Pine Creek landowner, David McCarty, filed against the county almost a year ago, on April 30, 2021.
In September 2020 McCarty bought 1,560 acres in the Pine Creek canyon, the largest chunk of private land through which the road runs.
Soon after buying the property McCarty installed a metal gate across the road, with a lock, at his eastern property boundary, near the edge of Baker Valley.
On Sept. 30, 2020, county commissioners voted 3-0 to order workers from the county road department to remove the lock. That happened on Oct. 1, 2020.
After commissioners contended that the Pine Creek Road is a public route, including the section through McCarty’s property, McCarty asked county officials to supply records documenting the road’s status as public.
In the lawsuit he filed in April 2021, McCarty asks for either a declaration that the disputed section of the Pine Creek Road crossing his property is not a public right-of-way, or, if a jury concludes there is legal public access, that the limits of that access be defined and that the county pay him $730,000 to compensate for the lost value of the land based on the legal public access and for other costs he has incurred as a result of the county’s actions.
In his lawsuit, McCarty says that before buying the timbered property through which the Pine Creek Road runs, he reviewed the title report and other documents, none of which showed a public road through the land.
In June 2021, county commissioners, citing a state law that deals with the designation of public roads, passed a resolution “declaring the necessity for the legalization of Pine Creek Lane.”
McCarty challenged the county, and on July 29, 2021, Senior Judge Stephen P. Forte granted McCarty a temporary restraining order that prohibited the county from continuing its effort to “legalize” the road through McCarty’s property and secure access to the public.
The county contested that ruling, and on Nov. 5, 2021, Senior Judge Russell B. West dissolved the restraining order. West also ruled that the county can survey the portions of McCarty’s property that the Pine Creek Road crosses.
The county had the road surveyed last fall.
Residents urge commissioners to ensure public access
Tuesday’s public hearing was the next step in the county’s effort to declare the road a public right-of-way.
Many of the people who spoke during the hearing live in the Pine Creek area, about 10 miles northwest of Baker City, and all told commissioners that they and their families have enjoyed spending time in the canyon.
Tom Lager, who with his wife, Betty, owns 11 parcels in the area, as well as the Timber Tiger Lodge rental cabin, called Pine Creek “the most beautiful canyon in Baker Valley.”
The Lagers own property that is accessed by the road behind the gate that McCarty installed, including the Timber Tiger Lodge.
“We love it — it’s our backyard,” Tom Lager said. “We enjoyed that country so much that we have purchased those parcels.”
Lager said the gate has limited his family’s ability to reach their own property.
He also said that since McCarty bought the 1,560 acres, Lager was unable, for the first time in 13 years, to bring to Pine Creek a young hunter who has a terminal illness for a guided hunt through the Hunt of a Lifetime program.
Lager accused McCarty of “greed” and of trying “to take it away from the public.”
“They don’t own the road,” Lager said. “They own the 1,560 (acres) they purchased.”
Lager said that although the road also passes through some of his property, he has never prevented or even discouraged people from using the road.
Betty Lager said she has traveled the Pine Creek Road on foot and snowshoe, and by ATV, pickup truck and snowmobile.
“It’s just a wonderful place to be able to go and enjoy,” she said.
Betty Lager said she and her family feel “like we’re held hostage” due to the gate McCarty installed, and that since the gate went up the Lagers have used their own property about “one-tenth” as often as before.
Lager contended that the logging McCarty has done on his property has rendered sections of the Pine Creek Road a “big, wide, dusty mess.”
She also claimed that she has had dogs “sicced” on her while behind the gate.
Carmen Nelson, who with her husband, Jeff, lives on Pine Creek Lane, said she tries to hike to Pine Creek Reservoir at least once every summer to enjoy the views.
“Everything you see is gorgeous,” Carmen Nelson said. “Wildflowers, colors.”
Nelson said she has visited Pine Creek since she was a child, including many trips with her father in a Willys Jeep.
She said the family used to camp at the reservoir, and no one ever questioned whether the road was public.
When McCarty installed the gate in September 2020, Nelson said she was “devastated.”
“I could believe it,” she told commissioners. “How could this happen?”
Jeff Nelson, who said he had his first hunting trip in the Pine Creek canyon, said he believes the road should remain open to the public.
“One person should not justify the damage they’re doing to this community by putting up a gate,” he said.
Robert Seymour, who owns the Baisley-Elkhorn Mine, which is near the North Fork of Pine Creek and accessed by the Pine Creek Road, told commissioners he believes “that road should be a county road.”
Seymour said he believes the road predates the creation of the U.S. Forest Service in 1905, citing historical documents that reference the developments at the Baisley-Elkhorn Mine years before 1905. That date can be a factor in determining whether a road qualifies as a public right-of-way under a 19th century federal law, RS 2477, that was superseded in the 1970s but is sometimes still cited for roads that predate the creation of the Forest Service or other significant federal actions.
Ken Helgerson, who lives near Pine Creek and served as Baker County roadmaster for 17 years as part of a 37-year career with Baker County, told commissioners he believes the Pine Creek Road does qualify for a public designation under RS 2477.
Helgerson said the county, more than a decade ago, installed signs along the Pine Creek Road at the boundaries of the land that McCarty now owns, the signs stating that the road passes through private property and that travelers should stay on the road.
James Sanders of Baker City said he first visited Pine Creek, along with Tom Lager, in 1975.
Sanders said he bought a cabin near the Lagers’ property in 2002. He said he has spoken with “hundreds” of people in the area since, and although he’s reminded a few visitors about not camping on private property that adjoins the road for part of its length, he’s never had any vandalism at his cabin or been harassed.
But that wasn’t the case, Sanders said, after McCarty bought the property. He said acquaintances of McCarty followed him and his friends after they rode four-wheelers to his cabin.
“It’s just crazy,” Sanders said. “They have no right to do what they’re doing. Stop them.”
Several speakers said they’re disappointed by the effects of logging that McCarty has done since buying his property.
Mike Thompson, who said he first visited the Pine Creek canyon in 1963, when he was 13, mentioned the logging.
Thompson also said that the county had made repairs to a section of the road after it washed out several years ago.
“It’s a real shame that someone comes in and says I own this, and to heck with the rest of the country,” Thompson said. “That’s not right. We need to do something to keep it open for everybody.
“You’re shutting off recreation and enjoyment to many people in this town. We have a tendency to resent it.”
Deon Strommer, who has lived on Pine Creek Lane since the mid 1980s, said annual hikes to Pine Creek Reservoir during the Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends are longstanding family traditions.
“I always understood (the road) was public access,” Strommer said.
He said he respects private property, including the owner’s right to keep their land closed.
But Strommer contends the road “should be left open for the public.”
Mitch Grove, a Baker City real estate agent, said he helped Tom Lager sell one of his parcels. Grove said he had “firsthand experience” with what he called “intimidation” by representatives of McCarty’s.
Grove said he’s concerned that the situation could reduce the value of other private properties in the area.
