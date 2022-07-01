“How it all began was, we were called to remove graffiti off of buildings,” said Be Tiedemann, who manages the White House Art and Design shop on Main Street. “The main thing was the graffiti, but then it developed into this art.”
Tiedemann serves on the public artworks subcommittee, which operates with grant funding under the Baker City Downtown design committee.
If you’ve ever wondered who to ask about arranging for a steel giraffe or rhino to grace your business doorstep, she’s a go-to.
The graffiti itself, a rudimentary skull and crossbones, was tagged onto the back wall of The Trailhead, 1828 Main St., on the wall facing Resort Street.
Though the responsible parties were dealt with legally, the actual task of removing the graffiti provoked thought among Tiedemann and others.
“Tom Novak, a popular artist here in Baker, says ‘If you want to get rid of graffiti, put a mural there.’ So I thought to myself that this would be a perfect spot,” Tiedemann said.
Collaborating with the building owner, she tapped local artist and cyclist Andrew Gettle, who has worked on large murals. Together they discerned the rules of the placement, including size and colors, and made a proposal for a unique, interactive mural to cover the wall.
“There are grants specifically for beautifying small towns,” Tiedemann said. “We applied for some and received them. Also a private donor donated another $1,500 toward the project. And one of the best parts is that the artist gets paid for their time.”
Gettle spends time working for the school district as well as shifts at the Corner Brick Grill on Main Street. Painting began on July 1, when initial grids and outlines were put down. For this project he has designed stencils and equipment specifically for the mural construction.
“Got a lot of stencils down and looking good,” Gettle said. “Had to make a brush on a 9-foot piece of PVC because I won’t be able to use the (scissor) lift with the kids.”
The mural will feature, among other things, a winding trail with hikers and bicyclists.
Gettle and Tiedemann plan to open part of the creation to the public to contribute paint strokes to the final artwork during the Fourth of July weekend to allow kids and passers-by to make their mark.
“I want to say thanks to everybody for seeing our vision,” Tiedemann said. “And a big thanks to Carol Phillips and all of the Baker City Downtown design committee members for all their support.”
The process to get a mural painted downtown starts with a fee to the city. From there it must meet certain design criteria, including a mockup to start, no paint on historic brick, no words and following approved colors. Last but not least, the project needs a willing artist.
You can contact Tiedemann at 404-993-0116 for details, or email Cabincowboy.bt@gmail.com directly.
“(We want to) create lasting partnerships between Baker City, the artists and the business community,” Tiedemann said.
She feels that murals and public art bring palpable value to buildings, help to drive foot traffic, and bolster tourism.
“Public art benefits the community,” she wrote in her proposal for the mural. “The animal (sculptures set up in several places downtown) have brought such joy, the people that take pictures of them put them on facebook, the kids that laugh at them and want to see more.”
