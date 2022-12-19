Two of Baker County’s three commissioners who are retiring will attend their final meeting Wednesday, Dec. 21 starting at 9 a.m. at the courthouse, 1995 Third St.
Commission chairman Bill Harvey and Commissioner Mark Bennett will end their tenures this year.
A retirement celebration for the pair will take place later Wednesday, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the courthouse. Everyone is welcome.
Harvey is completing his second four-year term as chairman, the lone full-time commissioner position.
He will be replaced by Shane Alderson, who won the position in the Nov. 8 election.
Bennett, who previously worked as the county’s planning and emergency management directors, was appointed to fill a vacancy as a part-time councilor in 2013. He was elected to four-year terms in 2014 and 2018.
Bennett will be replaced by Christina Witham, who ran unopposed in the Nov. 8 election.
The agenda for Wednesday’s meeting includes an update from Sheriff Travis Ash and from the dispatch center, jail, patrol and parole and probation departments, approval of a bid to replace the roof at the Baker Heritage Museum, and authorization to exercise a purchase option for a 70-acre property south of Hughes Lane and west of the Powder River.
In early August commissioners approved a $1.45 million, five-year, no-interest lease-purchase agreement for the property, which they had decided in early June to try to buy from the Ward family.
In October commissioners discussed using some of the $6.5 million in federal COVID-19 aid the county will receive over the next two years to pay off the full amount for the property rather than continue the lease-purchase option.
The county has received two bids for replacing the roof of the museum, at 2480 Grove St. One is from Gyllenberg Construction of Baker City, the other from Palmer Roofing of Pendleton.
Commissioners also will consider a recommendation from Noodle Perkins, county roadmaster, to vacate a section of the Sardine Creek Road, near Love Reservoir about 20 miles east of Baker City. The section of the county road, which is in parts of two square-mile sections, is accessible only to all-terrain vehicles and does not access public land, according to Perkins' report.
