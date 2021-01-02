Fred Warner Jr. rocks back in his office chair at Baker City Hall on the last day of his career, which happens to be the last day of a year like none in his lifetime.
But then Warner, for much of his 66 years, never imagined that this office on the second floor of the historic building, with its view of the Elkhorn Mountains, would ever be his.
“Twenty years ago I probably would have never envisioned this,” Warner said on Thursday morning, Dec. 31, as he looked around an office that, with its mostly bare walls, appeared to be on the verge of welcoming a new occupant.
Indeed, Warner’s replacement as Baker City manager, Jonathan Cannon, arrived 20 minutes or so later with his family to have a look around the 117-year-old City Hall.
Warner’s bemusement at how the last 17 years of his working life turned out is not hard to understand.
He grew up on his family’s cattle ranch in Baker Valley, one of the oldest operations in the county.
Warner himself worked cattle for many years.
But not long after the turn of the century he began to wonder whether he wanted to continue with the ranching life — what Warner describes as a “24/7/365” avocation.
Warner and his wife, Cammy, have two daughters, Courtney and Mackenzie, and he said both had other aspirations besides running the ranch.
And then in 2002 he was, as he puts it, “talked into” running for the position of chairman of the Baker County Board of Commissioners.
He won.
At the distance of almost two decades, Warner can talk about that dramatic juncture in his life with a certain detachment.
But the difficulty of that decision was revived recently when Warner’s father, Fred Warner Sr., died on Oct. 28 at age 94.
“It was really hard to give up ranching — it was hard on my dad,” Warner said.
He didn’t make the decision impulsively.
And Warner said he believes he chose wisely.
“I don’t make quick decisions,” he said. “It’s something that’s served me well, I think, over the years.”
That deliberate style is one Warner relied on during his 12 years as chairman of the Baker County Board of Commissioners.
After his initial election in November 2002, he was re-elected to four-year terms in 2006 and 2010.
Warner said he mostly enjoyed his dozen years as the county’s chief executive, being involved not only with setting policies but also responsible for carrying them out.
He said he particularly relished the chances to lobby on the county’s behalf in Salem, where legislators aren’t always well-versed in the issues most vital to rural, sparsely populated counties half a day’s drive from the Capitol.
Warner said he believes the political process was less polarized then.
The current political climate, with the divide between parties sharply defined, bothers him.
“I was always an advocate for nonpartisan,” Warner said. “It’s all about serving the people and what’s best for the community. I wouldn’t run for election now.”
Warner acknowledges that his own shifting political affiliations, though they didn’t actually represent a change in his attitude about public service, might not have furthered his political career.
He was elected as a Democrat in 2002, 2006 and 2010, before registering as a Republican in 2013.
He lost in the Republican primary to Bill Harvey, the current commission chairman, in May 2014. During that campaign an anonymously produced postcard was mailed to some Baker County voters, questioning Warner’s GOP bona fides.
Warner said he had previously been registered as a Democrat because when he was growing up, that was “the party of farmers and ranchers.”
He also was influenced by Al Ullman, a Democrat who represented Oregon’s vast Second Congressional District, including Baker County, for 24 years before losing in 1980 to Republican Denny Smith as part of the Reagan wave.
Although Baker County voters have gone for the Republican candidate in every presidential election since 1968 — Republican Gerald Ford’s margin over Democrat Jimmy Carter in 1976 in the county was just 31 votes — registered Democrats outnumbered Republicans in the county until the 1996 election.
Warner chuckles as he suggests his moderate approach perhaps isn’t well-suited to either party.
“I was never a very good Democrat and I wasn’t a very good Republican,” he said. “I hate the tags. I always voted for whoever I thought was the best person.”
Warner said he’s an independent now.
From county to city
Warner’s next “fork in the road,” as he describes it, happened less than two years after his loss to Harvey in the May 2014 Republican primary.
After ending his term as commissioner on the last day of 2014, Warner started selling real estate.
He said he enjoyed the work and was doing well.
But then, in early 2016, Baker City manager Mike Kee announced that he was retiring.
It might have been the only job that could persuade Warner to interrupt his budding real estate career.
“This was one job I always thought I might be interested in after leaving the county,” he said.
Warner said he believed his credentials were strong — his deep local roots and his recent experience as commission chairman, a job with many similarities to the city manager position.
But also significant differences, as Warner learned after he was hired to replace Kee in late May 2016.
Most notably, he said, the appointed city manager, unlike the elected commission chairman, doesn’t make policies; that’s the job of the seven elected city councilors.
“I work with them on goals, and try to accomplish those goals,” he said.
Which is not to say that all residents understand the division of responsibilities between the councilors and the manager.
Warner said he occasionally had conversations with citizens who urged him to take some action that, based on the city charter, were the bailiwick of the elected councilor.
“It’s virtually impossible to please everybody all the time,” he said with a laugh. “I’ve always been able to sleep at night with the decisions I’ve made over the years. That doesn’t mean they were always the right decision, but at the time I felt comfortable that I was doing the best for the community.”
Warner said that when he accepted the city manager job he anticipated it would be his last job. He planned to work for five years.
“I didn’t quite make that,” he said.
His five-year anniversary is in May.
Warner said he couldn’t have predicted, of course, how his final year as city manager would turn out.
“This has been a really strange year,” he said.
And a very difficult one.
“Everybody’s been challenged by COVID,” Warner said. “Our small businesses have really suffered.”
The death of his father added a personal element to a period of upheaval and disappointment.
“I spent a lot of time with my dad over the past couple years,” Warner said. “I was proud of him and his heritage and his love of Baker County.”
COVID-19 precautions that limited visitations at Meadowbrook Place, where Fred Warner Sr. lived, made the situation even tougher.
On the positive side of the ledger, Warner said he and Cammy spent most of their summer and fall weekends hiking in the mountains, including visiting more than a dozen lakes in the Elkhorns.
The couple were hoping to travel extensively in 2021, but Warner said the pandemic likely will affect those plans.
In the meantime, he’s ready to turn over his office, and his job, to Cannon, who will be working for a City Council with five new members who were elected in November and will be sworn in later this month.
“I do believe the city is in great shape,” Warner said. “We’ve got great employees.”
