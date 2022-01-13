WALLOWA COUNTY — Conservation groups announced Thursday, Jan. 13, that they are offering a $16,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in an illegal wolf killing last week in Wallowa County.
A 2-year-old collared female wolf was found dead southeast of Wallowa and reported just after 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 8. Oregon State Police reported the killing on Jan. 11. The wolf, designated OR-106, was found on Parsnip Creek Road in the Sled Springs game management unit. OSP said the wolf had dispersed from the Chesnimnus Pack in northern Wallowa County.
“Illegally killing Oregon’s few wolves out of hatred or spite must stop,” Kelly Peterson, Oregon senior state director at the Humane Society of the United States, said in a press release. “The death of OR-106 at the hands of a poacher is heartbreaking and infuriating, especially after eight of Oregon’s wolves were illegally poisoned and killed just last year. While this reward cannot bring back these iconic animals, we hope it brings these cruel actors to justice and helps to put an end to the illegal slaughter of our wolves once and for all.”
In addition to the Humane Society, the Center for Biological Diversity, Predator Defense, Western Watersheds Project, Cascadia Wildlands, Oregon Wild, Speak for Wolves and Northeast Oregon Ecosystems are pledging funding to the reward.
The killing is among more than 30 poaching incidents in Oregon since wolves were reintroduced, according to Stephanie Taylor, president of Speak for Wolves.
“When poachers get away with breaking the law, it only leads to more poaching and lawlessness,” Danielle Moser, of Oregon Wild, said in the release. “This is a result of wolves losing their endangered species protections coupled with a culture of poaching permissiveness. For far too long, poachers have been emboldened by those who excuse and celebrate their criminal acts without fear of consequences.”
The shooting comes on the heels of the poisoning of wolves in Northeastern Oregon in 2021, the release noted.
In addition to the amount offered by the conservation groups, The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife’s Turn in Poachers division is offering a potential $300 reward for information regarding illegal wolf killings.
Those with information may contact Oregon State Police Sgt. Isaac Cyr through ODFW’s Turn in Poachers (TIP) hotline at 800-452-7888, *OSP via mobile, or via email to TIP@state.or.us between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday to Friday.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(1) comment
The only "poachers" are the wolves and the people responsible for bringing them here. If you are worried about bringing something back, try bringing back the hundreds of cattle they have killed and while your at it the elk too.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.