A Baker City animal welfare organization is offering a $700 reward for information that leads to the prosecution of people suspected of trapping cats and then letting hound dogs attack the felines.
Best Friends of Baker, a nonprofit that helps find homes for rescued animals, posted on its Facebook page that “It has come to our attention that some community members are/have engaged in some disturbing cruelty to animals, in violation of municipal code § 90.21. We have also been informed that there is video footage of this criminal activity, which involves trapped cats and hound dogs.”
According to Best Friends, Amanda Baker, the code enforcement officer for the Baker City Police Department who also handles animal issues, received the same report last year and identified suspects but lacked evidence.
Best Friends two community members, Shelly Curtis and Lisa Millsap, have put up a reward of $700 for the first person who provides usable evidence that leads to the prosecution of those responsible.
“There have been a huge number of missing cats reported in the past year, many of which are still missing, said Megan Kendall, social media representative for Best Friends. “It’s heartbreaking to live with that permanent uncertainty, and it’s even worse when you have to wonder if your beloved companion may have been traumatically victimized.
“We strongly encourage everyone to keep their pets indoors, and look out for homeless cats,” Kendall said.
