A Baker City man was hurt when his motorcycle crashed into a guardrail along Pocahontas Road near Baker City on Tuesday evening, Aug. 29, 2023. His cellphone detected the crash and called 911.

An iPhone crash detection feature notified emergency dispatchers when a Baker City man crashed his motorcycle Tuesday evening, Aug. 29 on Pocahontas Road near Baker City.

Corwyn Brougham Werner, 24, was taken to Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Baker City, according to a press release from the Baker County Sheriff’s Office.

