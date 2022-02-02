A mysterious uptick in Baker City’s water usage led to the discovery of a burst water pipe last week at a vacant commercial building on Campbell Street.
City officials had been tracking a rise in daily water use for about three weeks, but no major leak had been found or reported, said Michelle Owen, public works director.
But then, on Jan. 26, Baker City Police received a call about a water leak at the former site of the USA Gas station, convenience store and car wash on the north side of Campbell Street near Albertsons.
Public works employees found that a pipe had frozen and burst. Most of the water flowed into a floor drain in the car wash area, which limited damage to the building, Owen said.
“Sometimes it takes a while for those to show up,” she said.
Owen said it’s not clear why, or who, turned on water service to the building, which has been empty for a few years.
She estimated that more than 4.5 million gallons of water had leaked through the broken pipe.
During winter the city typically goes through about 1.5 million gallons per day.
City workers turned off the water, ending the leak.
Greg Sackos, who owns the Baker Towne Square development that includes the former gas station, said the property is under lease to Albertsons.
Sackos said on Wednesday, Feb. 2, that he hadn’t heard about the leak.
He said there had been reports of people trespassing on the property recently.
