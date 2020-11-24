Tom Clement thinks it’s only reasonable that people walking a riverside path ought to be able to actually see the river.
This hardly seems an issue worth worrying about on a sunny but seasonably chilly late November morning as Clement strolls a section of the Leo Adler Memorial Parkway just north of Campbell Street.
The views of the Powder River are unobstructed.
A skim of ice has begun to form in the slack water near shore, reflecting temperatures that have dipped into the teens on recent mornings.
Leaves, recently shed by the willows and the cottonwoods that jut from the river banks, waft along in the gentle current.
But as he walks the paved path that honors Leo Adler, the great Baker County philanthropist who died in 1993, Clement recalls a day, not so long ago, when the Powder here was a river more easily heard than seen.
Since August, Clement, 75, has spearheaded a volunteer campaign to rejuvenate this section of the Adler Parkway.
The job isn’t finished.
But Clement is pleased with the changes that have been wrought in the past few months.
“This was an absolute jungle,” Clement says, gesturing to an area between the Parkway and the Powder.
Today the section is dominated by a recently pruned willow tree, the ground softened by a layer of its damp leaves.
But back in August, Clement said, a riot of clematis vines and prickly wild rose bushes made this a potentially painful place to venture off the path.
Not that stepping off the Parkway would have improved the nonexistent view of the river.
“It took about two weeks just in this 100-foot section to get this cleaned up,” Clement said.
His interest in the river that wends through Baker City dates back somewhat further, however.
Clement, who moved to Baker City about four and a half years ago, said that around three years ago he noticed that branches from a box elder tree were hanging over the path just south of D Street. That’s an area where bicyclists have created a series of paths and jumps near the Parkway.
Clement called City Hall and got permission to saw some of the especially hazardous limbs.
But he went about the task not as someone with a chain saw and a vague vision of what he wanted to see, but as a retired professional with decades of experience in such matters.
Clement, who has a bachelor’s degree in wildlife management and a master’s degree in wildlife ecology, said he worked for nearly half a century consulting with a variety of agencies, including the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Bureau of Reclamation, to design projects intended to improve wildlife habitat.
He was pleased with the results near D Street.
But then he started casting a wider view.
Clement said he often walks the Adler Parkway, and in particular the section between D and Campbell streets, where the paved path is mainly on the west side of the river, crossing to the east bank near D Street.
He noticed that the riverside trees didn’t appear to have been pruned recently, and that areas between trees were clogged with underbrush.
The problems were not solely aesthetic, Clement said.
Beside blocking views of the river, this accumulation of vegetation posed dangers not only to pedestrians and bicyclists on the Parkway itself, but to people who float the river on torrid summer afternoons when the Powder is swollen with irrigation water for Baker Valley fields.
Clement gestures to a willow tree, a couple of hundred feet north of Campbell Street, that bears the fresh cuts from a pruning saw.
Before the trimming, he said, one willow limb extended across the river’s channel, with one piece dipping into the water.
He said he talked with many passersby while working on the Parkway who told him they had been wrenched from their innertube by a dangling limb.
One floater even suffered a broken nose when a limb, bent back by another tuber, snapped back.
“I didn’t realize how many people floated this river,” Clement said.
Although safety is his top priority, Clement said he also has strived to make this urban forest both healthier and more attractive by employing his extensive experience and his background in botany.
Most of the trees are relatively healthy, he said.
Although water-loving willows and cottonwoods are the predominant species, there’s a smattering of box elders, cherries and even a few mountain ash trees with their distinctive clumps of eye-wateringly orange berries.
Ultimately, Clement said, his goal is to improve what’s there rather than to replace anything.
He cites as an example the box elder tree that grows beside the Parkway near Campbell Street.
It’s quite an unusual tree, with six trunks, three of which, rather than soaring skyward as trees typically do, extend horizontally.
Clement, who is himself an artist, describes this box elder as a “fabulous artistic tree.”
Other than a bit of pruning, he focused on clearing out the vines and underbrush that largely obscured the tree’s whimsical shapes.
Clement said he’s been gratified by the comments he’s heard from walkers who thanked him for cleaning up around the box elder. He especially enjoyed watching mothers who posed their kids on one of the horizontal trunks for photographs.
He also appreciates hearing from passersby who tell him they feel safer while walking this section of the Parkway, which has far fewer places where a person could easily hide.
Clement deflects credit, however, pointing out that many other people have contributed to this volunteer project.
“I’m happy to help out any way I can,” he said.
Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative sent a crew, with a wood-chipper, to work for much of a day to chip the dozens of limbs that Clement and others had stacked.
“That’s huge,” he said of OTEC’s contribution.
The Baker City Lions Club, which has created pocket parks, including a fitness park, and installed shelters and tables along the Parkway over the past dozen or so years, also supports the campaign.
“It looks really nice,” said Gregg Hinrichsen, Lions Club president, of the revitalized section of the Parkway. “Tom is an amazing guy.”
Hinrichsen said the Lions Club invited Clement to a meeting to thank him for his efforts.
Clement said Nick Paulsen, who works for the Oregon Department of Transportation and is adept at the dangerous job of climbing trees and pruning limbs that can’t be reached even with a pole saw, volunteered to cut many of the limbs overhanging the river and posing a threat to floaters.
Clement said he has talked with multiple city officials to get their endorsement for the project, including Joyce Bornstedt, who oversees the city’s parks, including the Adler Parkway.
Bornstedt said the efforts of Clement and other volunteers is invaluable, as the city’s budget includes just $1,500 annually for tree maintenance across the city’s network of parks.
“The need far exceeds the money we have available,” Bornstedt said. “Having someone like Tom who has the knowledge to do the work in an appropriate manner is wonderful.”
Clement said he also walked a section of the Parkway with Fred Warner Jr., Baker City manager, and Arvid Andersen, a city councilor who’s also a professional forester.
“I’m incredibly impressed with Tom,” Andersen said.
Although the city is legally responsible for trees that overhang the Parkway and its right of way, Bornstedt said that’s a relatively narrow strip.
For most of its length, the Parkway crosses private property, the city having bought easements for the path when it was built about 20 years ago.
The section that Clement has focused on this year, for instance, is a 2-acre parcel that belongs to Mark Johnson of Baker City.
Johnson said that when Clement asked him for permission to clean up the area beside the river, he readily agreed.
Johnson said he’s “impressed” with what Clement and the other volunteers have accomplished.
“That was a lot of work,” Johnson said. “The community is fortunate to have a gem like Tom, who would take on a project like that.”
Johnson said he sees the improvements that volunteers have made between Campbell and D streets as an example for future efforts on other sections of the Adler Parkway.
Clement agrees.
In fact he’s been looking at the section of the path near the bridge close to H Street as an area that could also benefit from tree-trimming and underbrush removal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.