A Reedsport man who came to Baker City last summer quickly found himself in trouble with the law and has been in jail since Sept. 16, 2020, on 13 criminal charges ranging from burglary and robbery to kidnapping.
That changed Monday, Feb. 22, when Cesar Edurdo Lira, 30, was released from jail after posting a reduced bail of 10% of $150,000 ($15,000). Bail had earlier been set at $400,000.
Lira has been charged in a Baker County grand jury indictment issued Sept. 8, 2020, with two counts of second-degree burglary and one count of first-degree burglary, all Class A felonies; two counts of second-degree kidnapping, a Class B felony; five counts of coercion, a Class C felony; and two counts of menacing and one count of second-degree theft, both Class A misdemeanors.
Baker County Circuit Court Judge Matt Shirtcliff declined to reduce bail to 10% of $50,000 ($5,000), as requested in a motion filed in January by Lira’s attorney Bob Moon of Baker City. Shirtcliff did, however, lower the security amount to $200,000 in a February ruling, according to court documents.
Moon next sought a reduction of bail to 10% of $130,000 ($13,000). Moon argued that Lira’s parents have operated two successful Mexican restaurants in Reedsport for the past 25 years, but the family was hard-pressed to meet the bail requirement because of business struggles as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a ruling on Feb. 16, Shirtcliff ordered bail reduced to $150,000. Lira was released to his parents on Monday to return to their home in Reedsport with them.
Moon stated in court documents that Michael Spaulding, chief deputy district attorney for Baker County, did not object to Lira’s release from jail to his parents’ custody.
The release was necessary to allow Lira to seek medical treatment and to allow him to settle pending misdemeanor criminal charges in Coos County, Moon stated in court records.
Before being released from jail Monday, Lira was cited on two Coos County warrants charging him with carrying a concealed weapon and two counts of second-degree disorderly conduct, both Class B misdemeanors. The crimes are alleged to have taken place on Aug. 8, 2020, in Coos Bay, according to Coos County court records.
Lira’s parents have assured the court that they will help their son comply with requirements to settle his legal issues in Coos County and in Baker County, Moon stated in court documents.
Lira is accused of taking items from the home belonging to Taylor and Cassaro.
The kidnapping charges allege that Lira forced a third victim, Tamesha McCardy, to go from one place to another without her consent.
The coercion charges allege that Lira compelled McCardy in three instances not to engage in conduct she knew she had a legal right to engage in, such as telling someone what she knew or had seen, under threat of harm. In another instance, she allegedly was compelled to engage in behavior she knew she had a legal right to abstain from, such as lifting up her shirt, by threat of harm. Taylor was the victim in one count of coercion.
The menacing charge accuses Lira of placing McCardy in fear of “imminent serious physical injury by holding a saw up to her neck,” the indictment states.
Second-degree robbery and second-degree kidnapping are Ballot Measure 11 crimes that each carry mandatory minimum sentences of 70 months in prison.
In seeking the court’s approval of lowering Lira’s bail amount, Moon stated that the parties are negotiating.
He stated that his client has no criminal history and would benefit from participating in an Alternative Incarceration Program with the Department of Corrections. Lira would not be eligible for the program unless he settles the outstanding warrants in Coos County, Moon stated in the court records.
In addition to no prior criminal convictions, Moon noted that Lira has a long work and academic history. He earned an associate degree at Southwestern Community College in Coos Bay, and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Oregon in 2013, where he majored in Spanish and Latin American studies.
Moon said Lira had enrolled in a master’s degree/teaching program at the University of Oregon in January 2020. He had been awarded a $10,000 scholarship to help fund his education.
Moon stated, however, that Lira had a substance abuse problem that began in adolescence. Lira turned to drugs and alcohol when he became overwhelmed by stress tied to personal problems and responsibilities at his parents’ restaurant, according to Moon.
Moon stated that Lira’s mother traveled to California to care for his grandmother when she contracted COVID-19. His grandmother eventually died from the virus. And Lira’s father traveled to Mexico, leaving Lira in charge of both restaurants.
Moon stated in the court records that his client dropped out of the master’s degree program and “had mental breakdowns.”
Lira started living on the streets of Coos Bay, Moon said. Friends who were worried about him contacted one of his childhood friends who lives in Baker City and his friend drove to Coos Bay to pick Lira up and bring him to Baker City.
Lira had been in Baker City about a week when the crimes are alleged to have happened, Moon said.
Aiden Porter Lang, who was indicted on the same charges Lira is facing, was sentenced to a year in jail and five year’s probation upon release, in December.
In a plea agreement with the District Attorney’s office, Lang, 24, pleaded guilty to first-degree burglary, coercion and menacing. The other charges were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.
If Lang’s probation is revoked during the five-year period, he will be sentenced to 6 years and 8 months in prison, as required by the agreement. Lang’s probation also could be revoked if he fails to testify at any hearing in other cases of parties involved in the crimes, including at trial, the agreement states.
At a Monday hearing in Baker County Circuit Court regarding Lira’s case, Shirtcliff granted Moon’s motion to postpone a trial that had been set for March 16-18, 2021.
Lira is scheduled to appear in Baker County Circuit Court for a status check hearing at 11:15 a.m. April 4.
