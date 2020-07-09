Baker City detectives are investigating a report of a robbery that took place at an east Baker City house that has been designated as an area of “known high crime activity.”
Jeremy Clawson, 31, of 1950 Edgewater St., told police that he and Miriam “Evee” Collard, 19, who police identify as a transient, were walking south in the 2300 block of East Street when two unknown male subjects punched Clawson and dragged him to the property at 2339 East St., commonly known as “the Coe house.”
James Coe is the former owner of the house, which is now owned by U.S. Bank.
Collard was one of 13 people police interviewed at the house during a Baker County Narcotics Enforcement Team investigation in which four people were arrested on June 17.
Police Chief Ray Duman said Clawson told officers the robbery happened between 4 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. Tuesday when the two men forcibly took his wallet and cash, his watch and a cellphone valued at $720.
The investigation is continuing, Duman said.
