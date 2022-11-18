A Baker City woman who was arrested Nov. 2 on multiple felony charges, including robbery and kidnapping, remains in the Baker County Jail and is scheduled to enter a plea on Dec. 1 at 1:30 p.m. in Baker County Circuit Court.
Heather Aimy-Mae Winston, 30, has been indicted by the Baker County Grand Jury on six counts:
• Two counts of first-degree kidnapping, a Class A felony.
• Coercion, a Class C felony.
• Third-degree robbery, a Class C felony.
• Fourth-degree assault, a Class A misdemeanor.
• Menacing, a Class A misdemeanor.
Judge Matt Shirtcliff set Winston’s bail at $350,000. She could be released by posting 10% of that amount.
Winston was convicted of second-degree robbery in Baker City in 2019 and sentenced to 36 months in prison. She was released from Coffee Creek Correctional Facility, Oregon’s women’s prison, on Oct. 29, 2021, and had been living at 1690 Indiana Ave., according to a press release from Ty Duby, Baker City Police chief, after Winston was arrested.
She is accused of assaulting and threatening a Baker City man and his girlfriend, confining the woman to a home and taking money from her in late October.
The incident happened after Winston and three other people, including the victims of the alleged assault, drove to Pendleton to buy fentanyl. Police seized the fentanyl pills after the group was stopped by police in La Grande.
