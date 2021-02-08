The Baker City Rotary Club has donated $1,000 to the Baker City Backpack Program, which supplies food to Baker students during weekends.
Rotary Club members also volunteered to deliver food Friday afternoon, Feb. 5, to the First Presbyterian Church, where the program started about a decade ago.
Rotary president Ken Krohn said in an email to the Herald that due to the pandemic, many of the community projects the club would normally support have been put on hold.
Krohn said club members decided to offer $1,000 grants to programs within the local Rotary district, which includes most of Idaho, that might have a greater need due to the pandemic.
