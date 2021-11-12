Wedding of Henry Wong and Annie Huie in 1950 in Walla Walla, Washington. From left to right: Clara Huie, Marie Huie, Fannie Huie, (bride’s maids and sisters of the bride), bride Annie Huie, groom Henry Wong, groomsmen Gooey Eng (Henry’s nephew), Jim Huie (Annie’s brother), and Robert Eng (Henry’s cousin).
People are identified in the photo with numbers 1-22.
Top Middle: 1. Annie Huie (bride), 2. Henry Wong (groom). 3. John Bohn (Baker City businessman, friend of Henry Wong).
Front Row: 8. Unknown; 10. Robert Eng (groomsman and nephew of Allan Eng); 11. Gooey Eng (best man, son of Harry Eng, and cousin of groom); 15. Faye Eng (wife of Gooey Eng); 14. Mary Lou Eng (infant daughter of Gooey and Faye Eng); 16. Lily Eng (wife of Jimmy Eng); 17. Jimmy Eng (brother of Harry Eng); 18. Gan Ong (first cousin of Jack Eng, second cousin of Harry Eng); 21. Ken Eng (son of Jack Eng, younger brother of groom); 22. Harry Eng (father of Gooey Eng).
Back Row: 9. Unknown guest; 12. Gary Eng (son of Jimmy Eng and nephew of Harry Eng); 6. Ing Hai Lim (mother of the bride); 7. W. Gilbert (officiating minister); 5. Ah Toy Huie (father of the bride); 4. Jack Eng (father of the groom, first cousin of Gan Ong, second cousin of Harry Eng); 19. Marjorie Fong (wife of Allan Eng); 20. Allan Eng (third cousin of Harry Eng).
Editor’s Note: This is the second in a six-part series of articles written by Gary Dielman, a longtime Baker County historian, that explores the vital role that Chinese immigrants played in the county’s history. The series, which started in the Nov. 6 issue, focuses on the families who owned the Royal Cafe on Main Street in Baker City from 1936 to 1990. The series will continue over the next four weeks, publishing in Saturday issues.
Wedding of Henry Wong and Annie Huie
Departing from a strictly chronological history of the Royal Café, Part 2 of this series begins with a couple of photos taken over a decade after the café’s founding. The photos introduce the reader to many of the Chinese residents who are the subjects of this series.
On March 20, 1950, Henry Wong, and Annie Huie were married in Walla Walla, Washington, where Annie’s parents lived at that time and where she graduated from high school. Both were born elsewhere — Annie in Lewiston, Idaho, Henry in China, having come to Baker City at age 14. More about both of them later in the series.
Two expertly choreographed formal wedding photographs include the five original owners of the Royal Café and many of the extended Eng family. The second photo presents the bride and groom, flanked by three bride’s maids and three groomsmen.
