Editor’s Note: This is the fourth in a six-part series of articles written by Gary Dielman, a longtime Baker County historian, that explores the vital role that Chinese immigrants played in the county’s history. The series, which started in the Nov. 6 issue, focuses on the families who owned the Royal Cafe on Main Street in Baker City from 1936 to 1990. The series will continue over the next two weeks, publishing in Saturday issues.
The Engs Come to Baker City
After Wah Eng retired to China, Harry continued running the import-export business in Pendleton until about 1924. Harry, Allan, Gan, and Jack partnered to purchase the Pendleton Café, which they operated from 1924 to 1934.
Sometime between the end of 1934 and early 1935, Harry, Allan, Gan, Jimmy, and Jack moved to Baker City and began operating The Tea Garden Café on the second floor of 2009 Main St., formerly owned by Gracie Toy (1898-1971). Toy chose to start a new restaurant, Toy’s Noodle Parlor, at 1917 Court St., which she operated under various names until retirement in 1970.
The 1930 federal census of Pendleton lists Allan and Harry as living in a boarding house that included Germans, British and Italians. The next source of the whereabouts of the Engs is found in Baker City Directories, which list businesses, the owners, spouses, residence, and whether they are renters or owners.
In Baker City Directories (BCD) for the years 1930-1935, there is no mention of Engs. However, the 1940 census indicates the Engs arrived in Baker City in 1935.
The Baker County Library does not have the 1936 BCD. First documented mention of the Engs available in the library is found in the 1937 BCD, in which Jack Eng is listed as manager of The Tea Garden restaurant located on the second floor of 2009 Main St. (above today’s BELLA Main St. Market). Listed as living in apartments across the hall from the restaurant are Jack Eng, plus Allan Eng and Harry Eng, cooks at The Tea Garden. The Royal Café is not mentioned in the 1937 BCD.
First mention of the Royal Café (1910 Main St.) is in the 1939 BCD. (The 1938 BCD is missing.) Jack is listed as manager of both The Tea Garden and Royal Café. Workers listed at the Royal Café are Gan Ong, Harry Eng, and James Eng; residence for all of the Engs in 1939 was still 2009 Main.
The 1940 BCD is missing, as are BCD’s for the WWII years 1942-1945. Fortunately the library has the 1941 BCD, which lists numerous Engs working at the Royal Café: Allen (Allan), Gan, Gooey (pantryman), Harry, Jack (also as manager of The Tea Garden), James (Jimmy), Robert Eng (son of Allan’s brother), plus two non-Eng workers, Jan and San Toy. Looking under the name Royal Café in the 1941 BCD, we find listed as owners: Allen, Harry, Gan, Jack, and James. After the war the 1946 BCD listing of owners had not changed.
Royal Café’s Support of the American war effort
On Dec. 12, 1941, five days after Japan bombed Pearl Harbor, the Democrat-Herald ran an article about two of the owners of the Royal Café, Jack Eng and Jimmy Eng, who had each bought $2,000 defense savings bonds. In an interview Jack Eng said, “I don’t know why this should be so unusual. We are just doing our part and plan to do much more. After all, we Chinese must fight twice as hard, because we have twice as much to settle with Japan!”
Indeed, the Engs did contribute much more. All five of the original owners and two sons volunteered to serve in the U.S. military. Jack and Harry were rejected for medical reasons. Gan Ong and Jimmy Eng both served stateside in the Army. Harry’s son, Gooey Eng, who enlisted in the Navy in July 1942 at age 20, was the only one to serve overseas.
As a cook on a ship that sailed all the way to Guadalcanal, Gooey observed the results of the land and sea battles fought there at the beginning of the U.S. war against Japan in the Pacific. Gooey was assigned to a small transport boat which sailed around the Solomon Islands for two years between early 1943 and early 1945. Gooey’s service in the Navy ended in January 1946, when his escort carrier was in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, where his ship was involved with the atomic bomb testing in the Marshall Islands. By the time he was discharged, Gooey had obtained the rank of Ship’s Cook, First Class, a rank equal to Chief Petty Officer, and was in charge of one of two kitchens on a ship with a 3,000-man crew.
After discharge from the Navy, Gooey, who was not yet married, heard about the GI War Brides Act that allowed persons who served in the military to bring wives to the U.S. Instead of returning to Baker City, Gooey worked a year as a cook at the Evergreen Hotel in Vancouver, Washington, in order to earn enough money to return to China and pay for an elaborate wedding. In Chinese tradition it was the groom’s family who paid for the wedding.
In 1947 Gooey returned to China, where he was introduced to his future bride, Faye Lee, by a woman from the same village, who had married into the Eng village. After several dates Gooey and Faye were married in October 1947. In early 1948 Gooey and Faye sailed on the S.S. President Wilson from Hong Kong to San Francisco and on to Baker City.
