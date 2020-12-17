Baker City Downtown is hosting an event where children can still see Santa while following the state safety guidelines for social distancing.
Santa Claus will be safe behind glass at 2024 Main St. from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 19. While there is no official photographer, families are welcome to take photos posing in front of the window.
The first run-through went really well last Saturday, said Amy Briels.
“Everyone was really excited,” she said. “We had babies literally kissing the glass.”
She said Santa is equipped with a microphone and wireless speaker so he can talk to visitors. Also, a reindeer mailbox will be set up so children can mail their letters to Santa.
