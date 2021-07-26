Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Baker City has received recertification as a Gold Safe Sleep Champion with the Cribs for Kids program.
A community coalition formed in 2015 to promote safe sleep practices for infants in response to a number of local co-sleeping deaths. The hospital received certification in 2016.
To maintain the program, Saint Alphonsus must submit annual data on safe sleep education and outreach conducted in the community in the past year, said Sommer Sargent, who is OB supervisor, Clinical Coordinator Supervisor, and Resource RN Supervisor at Saint Alphonsus.
“Anything that shows we are out in the community advocating about safe sleep,” she said.
Every five years, the hospital must submit an application for recertification, which is essentially like applying for the initial certification.
“It’s basically starting over,” Sargent said.
In the recertification letter, received July 1, Saint Alphonsus was complimented by the Cribs for Kids program:
“Your hospital’s leadership and healthcare team members’ commitment to best practices and education supporting safe infant sleep is commendable.”
To remain at the gold level, Sargent said the hospital will continue the education and outreach practices already in place.
A big part, she said, is modeling safe sleep practices in the Birth Center.
“That’s the big take-away,” she said.
This includes using a HALO sleep sack (instead of blankets) and placing the newborn on his or her back.
Upon discharge, every patient goes home with a free sleep sack, which has been funded by the hospital auxiliary and foundation.
“They’ve been so gracious in supporting the program,” Sargent said.
Visitor restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic have affected outreach a bit. For instance, no one is using the waiting room where there is a display of a portable crib, a doll wearing a sleep sack, and informational materials on safe sleep.
“To have that visual is really important,” Sargent said. “With COVID and visitor restrictions, it’s come down to the patients and significant others.”
Community outreach was also harder over the past year.
“There wasn’t Community Night Out or school registration, and we didn’t participate in farmers markets,” she said.
Even with the challenges of 2020, Sargent estimates that at least 1,500 pamphlets with information about safe sleep practices were distributed in the community.
A community project
The local coalition includes the district attorney’s office, Saint Alphonsus, St. Luke’s, the Northeast Oregon Compassion Center, Baker County Health Department, the Department of Human Services, and first responders.
The Compassion Center, located at 1250 Hughes Lane, houses the cribs for the Cribs for Kids program. Cribs are purchased with community donations.
Cribs for Kids was founded in 1998 to provide education on safe sleep for infants. According to the organization, about 3,500 babies die in their sleep every year.
These deaths are classified as SUID, or Sudden Unexpected Infant Death. Some are due to SIDS — Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, of which the cause is unknown.
However, the organization reports that many infant deaths are due to suffocation or strangulation in unsafe sleeping environments.
In addition to education, the program provides free cribs for families that might not otherwise have a safe place for their baby to sleep.
For information on supporting the Cribs for Kids program, call the Compassion Center at 541-523-9845.
