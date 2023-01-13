Saint Alphonsus Health System officials are evaluating the staffing levels needed to operate the intensive care unit at the Baker City hospital as staffing shortages, along with few patients needing such care, have led to the unit closing intermittently over the past several months, and consistently for the past three weeks.
In a press release on Friday, Jan. 13, the hospital stated that the ICU issues are due to “difficulty recruiting permanent and temporary staff and a consistently low number of patients requiring this level of medical service.”
“The staffing challenges and low patient census in the ICU have necessitated an evaluation of the operational and staffing levels needed for this service,” the press release states.
It’s not clear whether or not that means the ICU will reopen, with a smaller staff, or when.
In response to that question, Mark Snider, the media, public relations and digital strategy coordinator for Saint Alphonsus Health System, referred to the press release.
The Baker City hospital is classified as a critical access hospital, which are small facilities that offer limited inpatient and outpatient hospital services to residents in rural communities.
The press release states: “Similar to other rural critical access hospitals nationally and in our markets in both Idaho and Oregon, it is standard clinical practice to treat and stabilize patients needing a higher level of care and transfer them to other facilities for the needed level of acute care.”
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.