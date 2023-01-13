Saint Alphonsus Baker City
Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Baker City.

 Baker City Herald, File

Saint Alphonsus Health System officials are evaluating the staffing levels needed to operate the intensive care unit at the Baker City hospital as staffing shortages, along with few patients needing such care, have led to the unit closing intermittently over the past several months, and consistently for the past three weeks.

In a press release on Friday, Jan. 13, the hospital stated that the ICU issues are due to “difficulty recruiting permanent and temporary staff and a consistently low number of patients requiring this level of medical service.”

