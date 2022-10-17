BOISE — The Saint Alphonsus Health System, which includes the hospital in Baker City, announced Friday, Oct. 14 that billing information for some patients could have been viewed when its parent company’s accounts were accessed without permission this summer.

Saint Alphonsus, which is a member of Trinity Health, is notifying patients whose information could be have accessed, according to a press release.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.