BOISE — The Saint Alphonsus Health System, which includes the hospital in Baker City, announced Friday, Oct. 14 that billing information for some patients could have been viewed when its parent company’s accounts were accessed without permission this summer.
Saint Alphonsus, which is a member of Trinity Health, is notifying patients whose information could be have accessed, according to a press release.
The release states that: “On June 24, 2022, and again on July 12, 2022, we became aware of unusual activity related to Trinity Health network access to work accounts. Upon discovery of this activity, we immediately began an investigation to identify the source and nature of this activity. Through the investigation, we determined that three administrative accounts were accessed by someone without authorization. As soon as this activity was identified we secured the identified accounts.”
Billing for the Saint Alphonsus Health System is done by Trinity Health Patient Business Services in Livonia, Michigan.
“We determined that the attachments accessible during the security event included a combination of the following types of information: full name, dates of birth, date of service, medical record number, address, phone number, physician practice name, procedure name, insurance, and billing information,” the press release states. “Based on our investigation, we believe the incident was financially motivated. We do not have any information at this time to suggest that the information was specifically targeted, or that any of the data has been used or disclosed.”
