Nurses from Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Baker City gathered beside Campbell Street near Geiser-Pollman Park Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 30, for a rally to oppose the closure of the hospital’s birth center on Aug. 27.

The nurses, members of the Saint Alphonsus chapter of the Oregon Nurses Association, also talked about the closure of the intensive care unit at the hospital in January of this year.

