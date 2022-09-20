Salt licks sculpted into fanciful shapes by livestock and wildlife fetched more than $16,000 during the 14th Great Salt Lick auction on Sept. 17, 2022, in Baker City. The event is a fundraiser for Parkinson's disease research.
Travel Baker County/Contributed Photo
Baker County's renowned Great Salt Lick auction, a fundraiser for Parkinson's disease research, returned Sept. 17, 2022, after a two-year hiatus.
The 14th annual Great Salt Lick art contest and auction surpassed $16,000 raised for Parkinson's disease research on Saturday, Sept. 17.
"It was a good one," said organizer Whit Deschner.
The event, which Deschner started in Baker City in 2007, returned this year after a two-year hiatus.
The highest-selling salt block went for $3,000 and a framed photograph by the late Jerry Kencke was sold for $1,000.
People's Choice awards went to John Heriza (first), Mark Bennett (second) and Tom Averett (third).
Overall, top placing salt block entries were:
First: Mary Miller, $200
Second: Tom Averett, $150
Third: Bunch family, $125
Fourth: Jim Myers, $100
The best forgery award went to Jo Fleming for a prize of $100.
For the poem contest, Deschner said they were "too hard to judge" so the pot of $225 was split among the poets — $45 each — unless they won in another category. The poets were Mike Meyers, Anita Nelson, Judy Thorne, Gregg Macy and Paulette Romtvedt.
All prize money was donated by local businesses and individuals, and funds raised from the auction will be donated to the Parkinson's Center at Oregon Health and Science University.
The history
Deschner had the idea for this unusual art show in 2006 when he and his neighbor, Tom Heriza, noticed an artistically sculpted salt block.
So Deschner asked another neighbor, Mib Dailey, if he’d be willing to be the auctioneer to help sell the submitted salt blocks.
Dailey said yes — and he’s been the auctioneer ever since.
“I wouldn’t have it without him,” Deschner said of Dailey.
Deschner was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2000.
Since the first event in 2007, the Great Salt Lick has raised more than $181,000 for OHSU.
The contest has garnered widespread attention over the years. It was named the best Philanthropic Event by the Oregon Festivals and Events Association, and has appearned on NPR’s “Weekend Edition” and Oregon Public Broadcasting’s “Oregon Art Beat.”
The Great Salt Lick has been featured by Ripley’s Believe It or Not and the Smithsonian’s website, and in art museums in Chicago, Vancouver, B.C., and the Guggenheim in Los Angeles.
In downtown Baker City, a larger-than-life bronze salt lick at Court Plaza honors the homegrown event. This piece was supported by the Ford Family Foundation.
