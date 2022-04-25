The most curious of art shows is coming back to Baker City this fall.
“People liked it so much. And it’s a fun event,” said founder Whit Deschner.
The Great Salt Lick Contest and Auction returns Sept. 17, 2022. The theme is “Bringing Agriculture to Culture.”
That evening, viewing begins at 5:30 p.m. at Churchill School, and the auction starts at 6:30 p.m.
This art show, which last happened in 2019, requires some preparation because every entry must first be sculpted by the tongues of livestock or wildlife.
Salt blocks can be entered at any time at Oregon Trail Livestock Supply in Baker City.
Submissions can be taken to Churchill beginning the last week of August.
Prizes will again be awarded in several categories. The cash awards — more than $1,000 worth — are supported by sponsorships from local businesses and individuals.
Those who would like to support the Great Salt Lick can contact Deschner at 541-519-2736 or deschnerwhit@yahoo.com.
The history
Deschner had the idea for this unusual art show in 2006 when he and his neighbor, Tom Heriza, noticed an artistically sculpted salt block.
So Deschner asked another neighbor, Mib Dailey, if he’d be willing to be the auctioneer to help sell the submitted salt blocks.
Dailey said yes — and he’s been the auctioneer ever since.
“I wouldn’t have it without him,” Deschner said of Dailey.
Each block is auctioned and the proceeds are donated to the Parkinson’s Center at Oregon Health and Science University in Portland.
Deschner was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2000.
Since the first event in 2007, the Great Salt Lick has raised $165,000 for OHSU.
The contest has garnered widespread attention over the years. It was named the best Philanthropic Event by the Oregon Festivals and Events Association, and has appearned on NPR’s “Weekend Edition” and Oregon Public Broadcasting’s “Oregon Art Beat.”
The Great Salt Lick has been featured by Ripley’s Believe It or Not and the Smithsonian’s website, and in art museums in Chicago, Vancouver, B.C., and the Guggenheim in Los Angeles.
In downtown Baker City, a larger-than-life bronze salt lick at Court Plaza honors the homegrown event. This piece was supported by the Ford Family Foundation.
The rules
Entry forms can be downloaded at https://whitdeschner.com/.
There are four categories:
• Overall
• Best poem submitted with block
• Best poem submitted without block
• Best Forgery
There are several categories for prizes: People’s Choice, Forgeries, Most Artistically Licked Block, Best Poem with a Block and Best Poem Without a Block.
“And I’ll try to think of some new ones,” Deschner said.
