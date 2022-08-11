Sage Baker, right, and Riley Schuette, left, handle their rabbits before the rabbit showmanship competition Wednesday morning, Aug. 10, 2022, during the Baker County Fair. Baker, who was in her first year of rabbit showmanship, said she was nervous before the event. After the competition was over, however, she said the show went “really well.”
Kylie Siddoway, center background, a Baker County Fair intern, signs up contestants for a watermelon seed spitting contest Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 10, 2022. Siddoway said Val’s Veggies donated six watermelons for the event. Luke Hills, front, grabbed a juice slice.
Sage Baker, right, and Riley Schuette, left, handle their rabbits before the rabbit showmanship competition Wednesday morning, Aug. 10, 2022, during the Baker County Fair. Baker, who was in her first year of rabbit showmanship, said she was nervous before the event. After the competition was over, however, she said the show went “really well.”
Clayton Franke/Baker City Herald
From right: Sofie Kaaen, Chase Myatt and Dawson Fletcher prepare to show their rabbits Wednesday morning, Aug. 10, 2022, during the Baker County Fair.
Clayton Franke/Baker City Herald
Clayton Franke/Baker City Herald
Jose Armenta, left, looks on at another contestant during the watermelon seed spitting contest. Armenta had the longest spit of the event — over 25 feet, on Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 10, 2022.
Clayton Franke/Baker City Herald
Kylie Siddoway, center background, a Baker County Fair intern, signs up contestants for a watermelon seed spitting contest Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 10, 2022. Siddoway said Val’s Veggies donated six watermelons for the event. Luke Hills, front, grabbed a juice slice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.