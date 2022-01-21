Chapter AX of the P.E.O. Sisterhood will award two academic scholarships to two graduating senior girls from high schools in Baker County and/or North Powder this spring. All women students from Baker County or North Powder who plan to enroll in an accredited college or university are eligible. The scholarships are awarded on the basis of academic achievement, goals, activities, financial need and personal character.
The Gertrude Fortner-Rose Haskell Scholarship was named for two charter members of Chapter AX who strongly believed in higher education for women.
The Mildred F. Rogers Chapter AX P.E.O. Scholarship was established in 2000 by her daughter, Edna Harrell, and her grandchildren. Mrs. Rogers was a longtime member of Chapter AX, being initiated in 1951 and holding the office of president in 1952. She was a descendent of Oregon Trail pioneer grandparents and lived her entire life in Baker City. Always a loyal citizen, she gave of herself to the community of Baker City and to its people, so that future generations woul have the opportunity to appreciate life as she had. She died at the age of 100.
Scholarship applications are available online at https://bhs.baker5j.org or in the guidance office at high schools in Baker County (Baker, Pine Eagle, Burnt River and Huntington) and Powder Valley High School in North Powder. BHS applicants must return applications to the high school office by 8 a.m. March 1, 2022. Other Baker County and North Powder applicants must mail applications to arrive no later than 8 a.m. March 1, 2022, to Dorothy Mason, P.O. Box 446, Baker City, OR 97814.
Chapter AX of P.E.O. will also award an academic scholarship to one woman student who graduated from a high school in Baker County and has completed at least two years of accredited college or university. The Pat Fessel Chapter AX P.E.O. Scholarship is awarded on the basis of academic achievement, goals, activities, financial need and personal character. Pat Fessel was a 68-year member of P.E.O. in chapters throughout the country. She graduated from Cottey College, which is operated by P.E.O. She was a cherished member of the local Chapter AX in Baker City.
Application materials are available on the BHS website at https://bhs.baker5j.org. Click on the “for students” section, select “scholarships,” then scroll to the bottom of the list. Applicants must submit all materials by mail, to be received by April 1, 2022, to Dorothy Mason, P.O. Box 446, Baker City, OR 97814.
The P.E.O. sisterhood is an international philanthropic educational organization which was founded in 1869 at Iowa Wesleyan College in Mt. Pleasant, Iowa. P.E.O. promotes educational opportunities for women through a variety of scholarship and grant opportunities. The P.E.O. sisterhood owns and supports Cottey College in Nevada, Missouri. Chapter AX was organized in 1932 in Baker City. For further information about the scholarships, contact Mason at 541-523-7642.
