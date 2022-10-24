Absentee rates among students in the Baker School District were higher last school year compared with the two years prior to the pandemic.
That’s one of the statistics included in the annual school profiles the Oregon Department of Education released on Thursday, Oct. 20.
State officials calculate attendance rates for all grades, but in districts they highlight the figures for figures for students in kindergarten through second grade, since those early years can have a significant influence on students’ subsequent habits.
The education department compares districts, and individual schools, based on the “regular attender” percentage — a “regular attender” is a student who attends at least 90% of classes.
For Brooklyn Primary School in Baker City, which houses first, second and third graders, the regular attender rate was 46% in 2021-22.
That’s down from 74% in the 2018-19 school year — the last year before the pandemic — and 82% in 2017-18.
The statewide average for those three grades was higher in two of the three years — 64% for 2021-22, and 74% for 2018-19. Brooklyn had a higher regular attender rate than the state average in 2017-18 — 82% versus 80%.
Attendance data from the 2019-20 and 2020-21 school years are incomplete or unavailable due to effects of the pandemic.
But Greg Mitchell, director of federal programs for the Baker School District, said he believes the declining attendance in the district this past year, compared with the pre-pandemic period, is due in part to something district officials actually encouraged.
Many parents heeded the district’s advice to keep their students home if they felt ill, regardless of whether COVID-19 had been confirmed or was suspected, Mitchell said.
He said some parents likely also kept their children home on some days because they were concerned about exposure at school.
Although the district considers these excused absences, Mitchell said the state statistics for regular attenders count excused and unexcused absences.
That also affects athletes and students who participate in other extracurricular activities that require them to miss classes, Mitchell said.
That issue primarily affects Baker High School and Baker Middle School.
Nonetheless, the high school’s regular attender rate has had a smaller decline than Brooklyn Primary.
BHS had a rate of 60% in 2021-22, down from 69% in 2018-19 and 71% in 2017-18.
Mitchell said district officials continue to encourage students to participate in extracurricular activities, even if that results in lower attendance rates, because those activities are important parts of students’ experience.
This is especially vital after students were deprived of those opportunities during the spring term in 2020, when all classes were online and sports and other activities canceled, and during much of the 2020-21 school year.
The 2021-22 year was much more normal, and the current school year has been, as well, with no restrictions on activities.
“We’re having a great school year,” Mitchell said. “The kids are very involved.”
Although attendance rates showed some of the larger declines during the pandemic, both locally and statewide, Mitchell said other data show positive trends. The Baker School District’s rate of freshmen who are on track to graduate — by earning at least one-quarter of the required credits by the end of their freshman year — was 83% in 2021-22, equal to the state average.
That’s a drop of just 2 percentage points from the 2018-19 year, and equal to the district’s rate for 2017-18.
See www.bakercityherald.com for attendance rates for other Baker schools and other districts in Baker County.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.