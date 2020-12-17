Members of the Baker School Board, acting as the 5J School District’s public contract reviewers, on Tuesday approved a plan to allow the District an exemption from the competitive bidding process for seismic upgrades to the Helen M. Stack middle school gymnasium.
During a special noon meeting, Cassie Hibbert, project manager for the Wenaha Group which has an office in Pendleton, presented her findings of fact on how the alternative process will benefit the Baker School District and its patrons. The process is known as the Construction Management/General Contractor (CM/CG) contracting method.
Hibbert has worked with the Baker School District on other long-range facility plans. Most recently she was the project manager on the remodel of part of the North Baker School building to serve as the Baker Early Learning Center.
The seismic work at the middle school will be paid for by a $2,365,785 state seismic improvement grant. Planning and design on the project already has begun, Hibbert said Tuesday via a Zoom meeting with the Board.
Hibbert read a four-page report detailing her findings as to why the alternative to the competitive bidding process should be allowed.
She concluded by stating that the CM/CG method will:
• Result in substantial cost savings and reduce risk to the District.
• Allow the District to select a contractor with the specialized expertise required to make the seismic improvements on the building, which was constructed in 1934.
• Benefit the public by improving safety and coordination during construction
• Not encourage favoritism or diminish competition.
At its Nov. 19 meeting, the Board approved a District committee’s recommendation to hire a Vancouver, Washington, company to perform the architectural and engineering services through the CM/CG method if approved through the contract review process.
Tuesday’s meeting provided time for public comment on the issues. There was none.
In other business Tuesday, the Board reviewed a personnel report on these new hires:
• Amanda Dolby as a confidential employee who will work as a registrar/administrative assistant at Baker Technical Institute.
• Veronica Baxter, alternative position as a tutor in the special education department/Brooklyn Primary School.
• Addie Voss, classified special education paraprofessional at South Baker Intermediate School.
• Lisa Hiatt, temporary paraprofessional at Brooklyn.
Superintendent Mark Witty also broached the subject of hiring a person whose time would be dedicated to District communications. That would allow Jason Todd, who currently devotes part of his schedule to that work, more time to help teachers with computer issues, Witty said.
The Board also reviewed plans for a Zoom meeting of Eastern Oregon educational leaders and legislators, which is scheduled via Zoom on Jan. 7. School board members and administrators from throughout the region, including those from the Baker School District, will discuss issues regarding the impact the coronavirus has had on education.
Members of a Baker family will speak about their school experience during the pandemic and a La Grande High School student will talk about his experience with comprehensive distance learning, limited in-person instruction and school activities.
Discussions also will cover the topics of academics, including attendance, grades and interventions and athletics, clubs and activities.
During the last 20 minutes, those who have signed up in advance will be allowed to speak. The meeting will conclude with comments from the legislators or their staff members in attendance.
More information is available by calling the District Office at 541-524-2260.
