The Baker School Board agreed Tuesday night to continue moving toward a plan to place a $4 million bond measure on the ballot in the May 18, 2021, election.
In the coming months, the discussion will focus on setting priorities for how to spend the money, should voters approve the measure.
The District also hopes to receive a $4 million matching state grant. And it would add another $4 million from the District’s Capital Projects fund and a portion of its share of state money received through the Student Investment Account of the Student Success Act, approved by the 2019 Legislature.
While the District had been in line to receive a $4 million OSCIM (Oregon School Capital Improvement Matching) grant in previous bond measure planning, one might be harder to come by this time around. That’s because many school districts, including Baker, chose to postpone asking patrons to approve bond measures in 2020 because of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the economy.
“May 2021 could be a popular time to go for a bond,” consultant Cassie Hibbert, project manager with the Wenaha Group, said Tuesday. “It could be a competitive grant cycle.”
Superintendent Mark Witty said he believes the Baker School District continues to have a good chance to be chosen again to receive the $4 million.
“There is no guarantee we’ll qualify, but we have two previous times,” he said. “We’re well-positioned but there’s no guarantee.”
The Baker School District first applied for the grant when it attempted to pass a $48 million bond that was rejected by voters in November 2018. The second application was made in May 2020 when a $7.5 million bond measure was under consideration, but never made it to the ballot.
Dec. 15 is the application deadline for this grant cycle with grants to be awarded about six weeks after that deadline, Hibbert said.
Witty said he believes the Board should consider a 5-year payoff of the $4 million bond. Under that plan, District property owners would pay 68 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value to fund school improvements.
That means owners of property valued at $150,000 would pay an additional $102 per year in property taxes to pay off the bond over 5 years.
At Tuesday’s meeting, the Board first reviewed a building capacity study presented by Jodi Thew, the District’s director of federal programs and curriculum, which points to a downward trend in student populations over the next four years.
Space is adequate in most school buildings to house the expected number of students, with the exception of Baker Middle School, Thew said.
The Helen M. Stack middle school building has a capacity of 199 students. Enrollment is at 266 seventh- and eighth-grade students this year, Thew reported.
Student numbers are expected to drop to 250 by 2024-25, with a low of 244 students in 2023-24 and a high of 296 in the coming year.
Baker High School, on the other hand, has less than half of its 830-student capacity, with a current enrollment of 402 students, Thew said. Numbers are expected to grow to 501 in 2021-22, 568 in 2022-23, 569 in 2023-24 and then to drop slightly to 558 in 2024-25. The highest number still keeps the high school enrollment at 261 students below capacity.
In answer to a question from director Julie Huntington, Witty said former consideration of moving seventh- and eighth-grade students to BHS has been abandoned because of the expense.
“It would be challenging to move them and still maintain a budget,” Witty said. “It’s feasible, it just costs money to do it well.”
As the meeting continued, Hibbert and Amber Van Ocker, a partner with the Boise LKV Architects firm, reviewed previous projects considered by the Board and the revised costs to complete them.
The total cost of all potential projects, assuming bidding in 2022, totals about $20.97 million, the two reported. The cost of potential heating and ventilation system upgrades along with electrical improvements, would be about $6.45 million and the total cost of potential safety and security projects is estimated at $1.54 million. The combined cost of potential heating/ventilation and safety and security projects totals about $7.99 million.
As they talked Tuesday night, Witty asked the Board members to consider the heating and ventilation system upgrades as one of the top funding priorities for the $12 million that might be available to fund the work if voters approve the bond measure and the district receives the state grant. Safety and security upgrades for all schools, a new roof for South Baker Intermediate School and a stand-alone cafeteria for Baker Middle School also are high priorities, he said.
The cafeteria building, a proposed 5,100 square-foot new construction, would include a full-service kitchen and also would be put to other uses when possible, such as extra space for wrestling practices and matches, Witty said. The cost is estimated at $2.77 million.
“It’s hard to have a building in your district that doesn’t have a kitchen and doesn’t have a cafeteria,” Witty said.
Directors Katie Lamb and Andrew Bryan are working with the superintendent to make preliminary recommendations about how best to spend the money. That information will go before the full Board for further discussion and decision-making at future meetings.
