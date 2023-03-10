The Baker School District continues to prepare for construction to start on a cafeteria and multipurpose building on the west side of Baker Middle School.
The Baker School Board met Thursday, March 9.
The board will meet again on March 16 at noon to discuss a guaranteed maximum price for the 6,150-square-foot structure.
According to a staff report to the board, CB Const. Inc. of La Grande, the district’s construction manager/general contractor, has received bids for subcontractors, including some local firms.
The board will consider a proposal during its March 16 meeting. Construction is slated to start in April and continue through May 2024.
The district might schedule a groundbreaking ceremony for this spring.
The cafeteria is the biggest project the district planned thanks to the $4 million property tax bond measure district voters passed in May 2021.
The district combined that money with about $12.5 million from other sources, including the district’s budget, to pay for security upgrades at all district schools and to install heating, air conditioning and ventilation upgrades at several schools.
In other business Thursday, superintendent Erin Lair talked about the district’s Oregon International School, which has brought about 30 foreign exchange students to Baker High School this school year.
Lair said seven students from Germany are slated to visit Baker City next fall, while five Baker students travel to Germany.
