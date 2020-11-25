The Baker School Board approved a District committee’s recommendation to select the Vancouver, Washington, firm WRK Engineers to provide architectural and engineering services in a seismic retrofit of the Baker Middle School gymnasium.
The District was awarded a $2.3 million seismic improvement grant in July through the Oregon Infrastructure Finance Authority of the Business Development Department.
The seismic upgrade work on the gymnasium of the Helen M. Stack Building, which dates back to 1936, is scheduled to begin in the summer of 2021.
Cassie Hibbert, project manager with the Wenaha firm, said after the Nov. 19 meeting that she will complete findings of fact explaining why the District wants to use the alternate construction management/general contractor (CMGC) system rather than what is known as the “hard bid” process in hiring WRK Engineers.
Hibbert, who has worked with the District on other facility planning projects, most recently the Baker Early Learning Center at the former North Baker School building, said the CMGC process allows the District to select the construction manager/general contractor based on qualifications and experience rather than lowest bid.
In order to comply with Oregon law, her findings of fact about why the plan is preferable will be published in legal advertisements in the newspaper and made available through other means, such as the District website or at the District office. After a 14-day public comment period, the School Board will hold a public hearing on the plan. If there are no objections, the project would move forward with WRK Engineers.
During the November Board meeting, Superintendent Mark Witty said five firms responded to the District’s request for proposals to complete the seismic project. Brian Knight, the company’s president, attended the Nov. 9 meeting and expressed his enthusiasm for working with the District.
“The building is just fantastic,” Knight said. “We’re tickled to have the opportunity to work with the community in preserving this historic asset.”
Hibbert said the District will apply for another grant to make other seismic improvements to the building later. Brooklyn Primary and Baker High School also have benefitted from the state’s seismic grant program.
In other business, Witty announced that Saint Elizabeth Medical Center and the Baker County YMCA have offered to help improve child care services to the community.
“The YMCA is interested in managing that on the BELC property, and our team thinks that would be an amazing collaboration,” Witty said.
Saint Alphonsus “in a significant way is wanting to infuse capital to help us get that up and running,” and to provide ongoing funding as well, Witty said.
That would entail moving two modular buildings from the Brooklyn Primary grounds to the BELC site, he added.
The plan would be to especially help fill gaps that exist in child care services for children from birth to age 3 and for parents who work around the clock, Witty said.
“This has been identified as a major need in the community,” he said.
The Board also reviewed these personnel actions:
• Certified new hires — Misty Anderson, temporary first-grade teacher at Brooklyn Primary School; Hayley Hester, temporary teacher, Baker Virtual Academy.
• Classified resignation — Samantha Slattery, paraprofessional at Baker High School.
• Classified new hire — Melanie Daniels, Cook 1, South Baker Intermediate School; Jessica Hill, Cook 2, Brooklyn; Emrullah “Josh” Sanal, Custodian 1, North Baker Building; Shalyn Woodward, paraprofessional, BELC.
• Classified new hire, temporary — Jody Rau, temporary paraprofessional, Keating Elementary; Debbie Wilde, temporary paraprofessional, BELC.
• Extra-duty new hire — Jacob Bokar, football coach, Baker Middle School; Gere Richarson, girls basketball coach, BMS.
