The Baker School Board has scheduled a work session Tuesday to continue discussing a plan to place a bond measure on the May 2021 ballot to pay for school improvements.
The session, which is scheduled to last about 2 hours and 45 minutes, will begin at 4:30 p.m. using the Zoom computer app. For more information about connecting to the meeting, call the District Office at 541-524-2260.
To start the session, Jodi Thew, director of programs and curriculum, will discuss population estimates. That will set the stage for the conversation about launching another bond measure and how best to spend the money if voters approve the measure.
In August, the Board gave Superintendent Mark Witty the go-ahead to begin investigating the possibility of placing another bond measure before voters. At that time, Witty told the Board that to qualify for a $4 million Oregon School Capital Improvement Matching (OSCIM) grant, the District would have to seek voter approval of a bond measure for at least $4 million.
Witty will review the grant requirements and go over bond rates with the Board Tuesday.
In November 2018, the District asked voters to approve a $48 million bond measure that would have been used to improve all schools and to build a new elementary school. The measure was turned down by a vote of more than 2 to 1.
The Board was prepared to ask voters to approve a $7.5 million bond measure in the May 19, 2020 election, but because of the coronavirus pandemic and the economic hardship faced by the community that plan was taken off the table.
During Tuesday’s session, Cassie Hibbert, project manager with the Wenaha Group consulting firm which has an office in Pendleton, and Amber Van Ocker, a partner with the Boise LKV Architects firm, will review projects to be considered if a bond measure is passed in May. They have worked with the District on long-range facilities plans in the past.
The bond measure under consideration might be used to fund safety upgrades such as improved communication systems, secure entrances, fire alarm and fire suppression systems, keying and electrical system updates, according to the meeting agenda.
Other consideration will be given to LED lighting, roofing improvements, construction of a cafeteria/multipurpose room for the Baker Middle School, district-wide window upgrades, asbestos abatement, improvements to the Baker High School auditorium, stadium and lockers and heating system upgrades.
