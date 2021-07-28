Jessica Dougherty and Travis Cook were sworn in as members of the Baker 5J School Board during the board’s July 22 meeting.
Dougherty and Cook were elected in May to four-year terms.
Chris Hawkins was reelected as chair of the five-member board. Julie Huntington will serve as vice chair for the next year.
During the July 22 meeting, the board heard a presentation from Peter Fargo and Eric Layton, who are members of a group promoting Baker City applying for a railroad quiet zone, in which freight trains would not sound their horns except in emergencies.
To qualify, the city would need to augment the physical barriers at railroad crossings in the city to prevent vehicles from getting to the tracks while a train is passing.
The board learned that the committee overseeing spending on the $4 million bond measure that district voters approved in May had its first meeting July 23.
The board learned that Eagle Cap Innovative High School will be renamed Eagle Cap Innovative Junior/Senior High School to reflect the seventh- and eighth-grade students who attend the school.
The board will meet Aug. 5 at noon, most likely via Zoom, to discuss COVID-19-related policies, including mask rules, for the school year that starts Aug. 30.
