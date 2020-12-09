The Baker School Board has distributed a survey this week to gauge support for a $4 million bond measure tentatively set to go before voters in May 2021.
The survey went out to 5J staff on Monday, Dec. 7, and was distributed to parents and other residents Tuesday through various computer platforms, Superintendent Mark Witty said.
“Clearly this is not going to be a scientific survey,” Witty said Tuesday. “We’re doing this to gather information for the Board.”
Witty said he hopes to present the survey results during the Board’s Jan. 21 meeting.
The survey is similar to those conducted prior to the November 2018 election in which the District attempted to pass a $48 million bond that voters rejected. Unlike the previous surveys, this one was produced in-house, Witty said.
This time around, the survey, which is available in English and in Spanish, is much more to the point. Of just 12 questions, four are aimed at determining demographics, such as the respondents’ communities of residence, age range and whether they have children or grandchildren who are enrolled in the Baker School District.
The first seven questions ask respondents to say whether they favor, oppose or are not sure in answering these questions:
• If you knew that secure entry vestibules would be added at Brooklyn and South Baker schools to better control access and increase student safety, would you favor or oppose a bond measure?
• If you knew that the bond would include funds to replace mechanical systems and upgrade electrical service at all schools to provide heating, cooling and ventilation, would you favor or oppose a bond measure?
• If you knew that the mechanical systems in several Baker schools are the original systems installed when the schools were first built and are no longer operating efficiently, would you favor or oppose a bond measure that included funds to replace them?
• If you knew that Baker Middle School is the only school in the district that does not have a kitchen/cafeteria, would you favor or oppose a bond measure that would construct a stand-alone building at the middle school for use as a cafeteria/kitchen and multipurpose room?
• If you knew that Baker School District would receive an additional $4 million in state matching funds if voters approve a $4 million bond — doubling the amount of money that could be used for bond projects — would you favor or oppose a bond measure?
• If you knew that the district would not receive the $4 million matching grant if the bond measure did not pass, would you favor or oppose the bond measure?
• If you knew that a $4 million bond measure would cost property owners approximately 68 cents per $1,000 of assessed valuation ($68 per year for a home assessed at $100,000) over 5 years, would you favor or oppose a school bond measure?
The last question asks respondents to answer this question: What are your reasons for favoring or opposing a $4 million bond measure?
In addition to a possible $4 million matching state grant, Witty said the District would add another $4 million from its Capital Projects fund and money from the Student Investment Account approved by the 2019 Legislature.
The survey will remain open through 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 13.
