The Baker School District hopes to use money from a $4 million property tax bond that voters approved in May 2021 to build a cafeteria/multipurpose building on the west side of the Baker Middle School.

The Baker School District will try a new approach now that rapidly rising construction costs have temporarily thwarted the district’s schedule to build a cafeteria/multipurpose building at Baker Middle School.

The estimated $4.5 million project was the largest the district planned to undertake with money from the $4 million property tax bond measure that district voters approved in May 2021.

