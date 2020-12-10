The Baker School Board will meet in a special noon session Tuesday, Dec. 15.
The Board, as it has done routinely during the coronavirus pandemic, will meet online using the Zoom computer app. For more information about how to join the meeting, call the District Office at 541-524-2260.
The noon meeting will include a public hearing during which directors will accept oral and written comments on the District’s “finding of fact” in support of an exemption from the competitive bidding process as allowed by Oregon law for the seismic rehabilitation of the Helen M. Stack Building at 2320 Washington Ave.
Cassie Hibbert, project manager with the Wenaha firm who has worked with the District on other facility planning projects in recent years, will present findings to demonstrate why the District wants to use the alternate construction management/general contractor (CM/GC) system in hiring WRK Engineers for the job.
The Baker School Board, at its Nov. 19 meeting, accepted a recommendation from a District committee to hire WRK of Vancouver, Washington, to perform the architectural and engineering services for the project.
The District was awarded a $2.3 million seismic improvement grant in July through the Oregon Infrastructure Finance Authority of the Business Development Department. The grant will pay for seismic upgrades on the gymnasium of the Helen M. Stack Building, which dates back to 1936. The work is scheduled to begin in the summer of 2021.
Tuesday’s public hearing is a requirement of Oregon law before WRK Engineers can begin work, Hibbert said. The company was one of five that responded to the District’s request for proposals to complete the project.
In a legal notice published in the Herald on Dec. 1 announcing the District’s request for an exemption from the competitive bidding process, Hibbert wrote:
“The CM/GC contracting method utilizes an integrated team approach applying modern management techniques to the planning, design, preconstruction and construction phases of a project, in order to control time and cost and to assure quality for the project owner. Selection of the successful CM/GC contractor is by Qualitative-Based Selection, that is, evaluation/scoring of written proposals, interviews and the specified profit margins of all Proposers.”
The legal notice also states that draft findings are available from the Wenaha Group Inc., 125 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton, OR 97801, Attn: Cassie Hibbert, Project Manager or by emailing her at chibbert@wenahagroup.com. Oral and written comments will be accepted at the hearing. Advance written comments must be received by 4 p.m. Monday by emailing Hibbert at the above address.
Public comment is tentatively set to begin at 12:25 p.m. Tuesday, according to the agenda.
The Board then is expected to act on Hibbert’s fact-finding report.
In other business, Superintendent Mark Witty will provide information on the District’s instructional model based on current metrics regarding the number of people who have tested positive with the coronavirus in Baker County in recent weeks and state requirements.
