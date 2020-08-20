Over the next few months, the Baker School Board will be weighing whether or not to ask voters in 2021 to approve a property tax-supported bond measure to pay for infrastructure improvements to Baker’s aging school buildings.
The District had intended to ask voters in the May 19, 2020, election to approve a $7.5 million bond measure, to be repaid over 10 years. But the school board decided in March to not put the bond on the ballot to avoid potentially adding another financial burden to residents already affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
Had the measure passed, that money would have been coupled with a $4 million Oregon School Capital Improvement Match grant and a $5 million District contribution to pay for $16.5 million in improvements.
The plan called for moving middle school students to Baker High School and using the current middle school building to house fifth- and sixth-graders.
Students in Grades 3-4 would have moved to South Baker and kindergartners through second-graders would have remained at Brooklyn.
Safety and security upgrades would have been made throughout the District along with other improvements.
During a meeting earlier this month, Superintendent Mark Witty asked Board members for permission to gather information about the possibility of proposing another bond measure for May 2021. Districts must seek a bond of at least $4 million to qualify for the $4 million matching state grant, Witty said.
In November 2018 voters rejected by a more than 2-to-1 margin a $48 million bond that would have raised money to build a new elementary school.
At the time of the Board’s last meeting, the deadline to apply for the state grant was set for Sept. 1, which would have put the District on a fast track to prepare its application. Directors had planned to schedule a special meeting soon to consider the District’s next move.
But Witty said Tuesday that the deadline to apply for the grant has since been pushed back to December, which will offer more leeway for decision making.
One proposal might be to seek voter approval of a $4 million bond, to be paid off in five years, with the adding of the matching state grant for total funding of $8 million.
The District would use the money for safety and security improvements as well as basic infrastructure work such as that underway at the former North Baker School this summer.
The building at 2725 Seventh St. is being remodeled for use as the Baker Early Learning Center, which is scheduled to open in October. Improvements at the site include new windows, electrical upgrades, fresh paint and new flooring. Ground improvements and a new parking area also are part of the renovation project.
That work is being paid for by grant money along with state and district contributions.
Witty said the Board will continue the discussion about placing a bond measure on the May 2021 ballot at its next regular meeting, which is set for Sept. 17 at 6 p.m. The Board meets using the Zoom computer app.
