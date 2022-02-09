Baker School District students and staff likely will start classes on April 4 without something that’s been a fixture in classrooms and hallways for more than a year.
Face masks.
The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Department of Education announced on Monday, Feb. 7, that the indoor mask requirement for schools will end March 31.
That’s the last day of the first week of classes following spring break for the Baker School District, which is scheduled from March 21-25.
The first school day scheduled after March 31 is Monday, April 4.
Baker Superintendent Mark Witty said on Tuesday, Feb. 8, that although district officials will be discussing the issue with the Baker County Health Department and with the school board, he believes, based on the downward trend in COVID-19 cases, that the district will drop the mask requirement on the first day possible.
“I fully anticipate that come March 31 we won’t be wearing masks,” Witty said. “We’ve been seeing a dip in cases, and I think there’s every chance by the time we get to March 31 that the risk goes way, way down.”
Witty noted that in addition to the drop in new cases — down 37% in Baker County over the past two weeks — the level of protection in the community from vaccinations and natural infections is also higher than at any previous point in the pandemic.
Chris Hawkins, chairman of the Baker School Board, agrees with Witty that the situation by the end of March will warrant ending the mask requirement that’s been in place since students returned to in-person classes either in 2020 or 2021.
All students had online classes during the spring of 2020.
The district’s elementary students returned to in-person classes on Oct. 14, 2020.
Middle school and high school students began attending classes one day per week on Nov. 9, 2020, moving to two days per week on Jan. 25, 2021, and to a full four-day schedule on April 12, 2021.
All students have had a full in-person class schedule for the current school year starting in August 2021.
Hawkins said he expects widespread enthusiasm about the end of the mask requirement.
“I think the majority of people are going to be very happy and feeling that it’s been a long time coming,” he said.
Some might have concerns about the removal of masks, Hawkins said.
Witty said he understands that some parents and other district residents think the mask mandate should end immediately, not seven weeks from now.
But Witty said he appreciates that state officials gave school districts time to assess their individual situations and have discussions with health officials and others.
He said he believes that the district’s precautions, including enforcing the mask requirement, have “helped us keep kids in school.”
Witty said he doesn’t want to do away with masks prematurely.
“The last thing I want to do is take off masks and have to shut down a school (due to an outbreak of infections),” he said. “I get the impatience. But I think we’re really close to this being an endemic situation.”
County’s COVID-19 situation
The Baker County Health Department reported 19 new cases on Tuesday, Feb. 8, following three days with cases totals of three, three and six.
That was the lowest three-day total since Dec. 29-31, when there were eight total cases.
Statistics strongly suggests that the record-setting surge in cases driven by the omicron variant has peaked both statewide and in Baker County. Here, weekly cases have dropped 37% over the past two weeks.
The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) has reported Baker County’s first COVID-19-related death during February.
A 78-year-old woman who tested positive on Jan. 20, died Feb. 4, at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Boise. She had underlying medical conditions, according to OHA.
